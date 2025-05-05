Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE

Dive into the world of the refined comfort and modern style with Moonsa 2 - a new residential project, located in the dynamically developing area of International City in Dubai. Inspired by success of the first phase, this project redefines the urban lifestyle, offers the ideal balance between elegance, convenience and accessibility. Studios and apartments with 1 bedroom area available. All apartments are equipped with central air conditioning system, which ensures the ideal environment at any time of the year. High-quality materials are used in the finishing - decorative marble at the entrance and porcelain coverings in the corridors create the refined atmosphere from the first step in the building. Bathrooms are equipped with premium sanitary ware, giving additional charm and elegance to the space, and kitchens are fitted with appliances.

Interior spaces are thought out to create cozy and secluded atmosphere, and large floor-to-ceiling windows fill apartments with natural light and open wonderful views of the urban landscape.

Residents have access to the amenities, which make everyday life really comfortable. For those, who take care of their health and active lifestyle, the complex features a modern gym, equipped with state-of-the-art technology. You can relax after a busy day in the luxury swimming pool, which creates the resort atmosphere. The complex has a banquet hall, which will become the ideal place for events, family celebrations and friendship meetings. And around-the-clock security system and professional security personnel ensure absolute tranquility and protection for all residents.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

around-the-clock security

central air conditioning

banquet hall

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 30/70, 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

One of the main advantages of the project is its prestigious location. Residents will enjoy proximity to the major landmarks and facilities of Dubai. A few minutes away, there are shopping malls, fine dining restaurants, cultural spaces and lounge areas, making life in the complex really comfortable. Due to convenient access to the main highways, you can easily and quickly get to any point of the city.