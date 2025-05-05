  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,173
14/04/2025
$163,159
13/04/2025
$163,255
12/04/2025
$163,864
11/04/2025
$167,567
10/04/2025
$168,250
09/04/2025
$169,096
08/04/2025
$168,991
06/04/2025
$169,089
05/04/2025
$167,549
04/04/2025
$169,789
03/04/2025
$171,672
02/04/2025
$171,311
01/04/2025
$170,923
30/03/2025
$170,397
29/03/2025
$171,672
28/03/2025
$172,298
27/03/2025
$171,694
26/03/2025
$171,587
25/03/2025
$171,000
24/03/2025
$170,422
;
7
Media Media
ID: 25364
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441550
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Dive into the world of the refined comfort and modern style with Moonsa 2 - a new residential project, located in the dynamically developing area of International City in Dubai. Inspired by success of the first phase, this project redefines the urban lifestyle, offers the ideal balance between elegance, convenience and accessibility. Studios and apartments with 1 bedroom area available. All apartments are equipped with central air conditioning system, which ensures the ideal environment at any time of the year. High-quality materials are used in the finishing - decorative marble at the entrance and porcelain coverings in the corridors create the refined atmosphere from the first step in the building. Bathrooms are equipped with premium sanitary ware, giving additional charm and elegance to the space, and kitchens are fitted with appliances.

Interior spaces are thought out to create cozy and secluded atmosphere, and large floor-to-ceiling windows fill apartments with natural light and open wonderful views of the urban landscape.

Residents have access to the amenities, which make everyday life really comfortable. For those, who take care of their health and active lifestyle, the complex features a modern gym, equipped with state-of-the-art technology. You can relax after a busy day in the luxury swimming pool, which creates the resort atmosphere. The complex has a banquet hall, which will become the ideal place for events, family celebrations and friendship meetings. And around-the-clock security system and professional security personnel ensure absolute tranquility and protection for all residents.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • around-the-clock security
  • central air conditioning
  • banquet hall

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 30/70, 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

One of the main advantages of the project is its prestigious location. Residents will enjoy proximity to the major landmarks and facilities of Dubai. A few minutes away, there are shopping malls, fine dining restaurants, cultural spaces and lounge areas, making life in the complex really comfortable. Due to convenient access to the main highways, you can easily and quickly get to any point of the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,173
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Leave a request
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Show contacts
