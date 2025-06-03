  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Modern townhouses in the new complex Silva, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,73M
;
10
ID: 26497
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2462325
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Silva is a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, a place where modern architecture inspired by nature meets sophisticated style and urban dynamics. It is a place where you want to live, create and enjoy every moment. Panoramic views of the water surface of Dubai Creek and the silhouette of the city centre, green landscapes and inspiring sunsets — here nature becomes part of your interior, and spacious terraces and balconies turn into personal viewing platforms, from where views worthy of an artistic canvas open up. The unique location next to the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve allows you to enjoy daily views of flamingos and diverse wildlife.

The complex includes a yoga area, jogging paths among green spaces, multifunctional sports grounds, a football pitch, and swimming pools sparkling in the sun. This is a place where you can switch from the city rhythm to self-care — be it morning jogs, quiet evenings in nature, or sports with family and friends. Green Gate Park, the green heart of the project, deserves special attention. Barbecue and family recreation areas, a skate park and a climbing wall create an ideal space for leisure, communication and relaxation in the fresh air. The central square becomes a place of attraction for events, meetings and leisurely walks, and a variety of cafes, restaurants and boutiques makes every walk around the area a real pleasure. A new metro station will soon open here, providing quick access to all key points of the city.

Features of the flats

Apartments with 1–3 bedrooms and townhouses are available for purchase. The interior space of the residences is thought out to the smallest detail: spacious living rooms decorated in natural shades and a well-thought-out layout create an atmosphere of refined elegance and serenity.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

