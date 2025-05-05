Residential complex New high-rise residence Me Do Re 2 with swimming pools close to a golf club and a British school, in JLT, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
New high-rise residence Me Do Re 2 with swimming pools close to a golf club and a British school, in JLT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20865
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386100
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Me Do Re 2 is a premium residential complex located in the heart of the picturesque JLT area of ​​Dubai. This 41-storey tower offers stunning designer studios, as well as apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms.

Designer interiors emphasize the harmony of sophistication and functionality. Cozy kitchens are equipped with top-notch appliances and a smart home system, while bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes. Bonus housing is a maid's room and private balconies with stunning views of the beautiful lakes of JLT.

Here you will find a golf simulator, a swimming pool, billiards and table tennis areas, as well as modern gyms and saunas. High standards of housing are supported by smart technologies such as CCTV systems from Legrand, access control from KONE, contactless systems and adaptive lighting.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Golf simulator
  • Swimming pools for children and adults
  • Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room
  • Children's playground
  • Gym
  • Yoga room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • 24-hour security
  • Modern, fast elevators
  • Charging station for electric cars
  • Prayer room
Advantages

Various installment options:

Option 1:

  • 20% - upon booking
  • 20% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)
  • 60% - in installments for 1 year after delivery (monthly or quarterly)

Option 2:

  • 20% - upon booking
  • 20% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)
  • 60% - within 2 years in installments after delivery (monthly or quarterly)

Option 3:

  • 20% - upon booking
  • 30% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)
  • 50% - within 3 years in installments after delivery (monthly or quarterly)

Option 4:

  • 20% - upon booking
  • 40% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)
  • 40% - within 4 years in installments after delivery (monthly or quarterly)
Infrastructure

The infrastructure includes an abundance of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, educational institutions and medical facilities, as well as beautiful lakes and green areas, creating a cozy atmosphere for living and investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Lake Towers offers easy access to major transportation arteries and public transport, including the Dubai Metro. Famous and iconic places are just a few minutes away:

  • Palm Jumeirah – 9 minutes
  • Dubai Marina Mall – 10 minutes
  • Marina Walk – 10 minutes
  • Emirates Golf Club – 10 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 19 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Int'l Airport – 23 minutes
  • Dubai Int'l Airport – 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

