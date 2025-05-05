Residential complex New high-rise residence Me Do Re 2 with swimming pools close to a golf club and a British school, in JLT, Dubai, UAE

Me Do Re 2 is a premium residential complex located in the heart of the picturesque JLT area of ​​Dubai. This 41-storey tower offers stunning designer studios, as well as apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms.

Designer interiors emphasize the harmony of sophistication and functionality. Cozy kitchens are equipped with top-notch appliances and a smart home system, while bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes. Bonus housing is a maid's room and private balconies with stunning views of the beautiful lakes of JLT.

Here you will find a golf simulator, a swimming pool, billiards and table tennis areas, as well as modern gyms and saunas. High standards of housing are supported by smart technologies such as CCTV systems from Legrand, access control from KONE, contactless systems and adaptive lighting.

Golf simulator

Swimming pools for children and adults

Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room

Children's playground

Gym

Yoga room

Billiards

Table tennis

Free Wi-Fi

24-hour security

Modern, fast elevators

Charging station for electric cars

Prayer room

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Various installment options:

Option 1:

20% - upon booking

20% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)

60% - in installments for 1 year after delivery (monthly or quarterly)

Option 2:

20% - upon booking

20% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)

60% - within 2 years in installments after delivery (monthly or quarterly)

Option 3:

20% - upon booking

30% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)

50% - within 3 years in installments after delivery (monthly or quarterly)

Option 4:

20% - upon booking

40% - upon project delivery (Q4 2025)

40% - within 4 years in installments after delivery (monthly or quarterly)

Infrastructure

The infrastructure includes an abundance of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, educational institutions and medical facilities, as well as beautiful lakes and green areas, creating a cozy atmosphere for living and investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Lake Towers offers easy access to major transportation arteries and public transport, including the Dubai Metro. Famous and iconic places are just a few minutes away: