Abu Dhabi, UAE

from €722,074

89–504 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Source — is a fresh addition to the portfolio of the famous developer Aldar Properties, one of the leading developers in the Abu Dhabi real estate market. Like all company projects, the complex will be characterized by impeccable design, high quality construction, thoughtful layouts. The Source will consist of two separate towers: North and South, located in the Saadiyat Grove community, in the Cultural District. In the immediate vicinity of the project are the Abrahamic Family Home and Zayed National Museum. The Source residential complex will include a collection of 200 residences made in two design styles — dark and light. All residences include a balcony, a dressing room in the main bedroom, a laundry room, a restroom, a spacious room for the living / dining room, fitted wardrobes in the rooms. Infrastructure: Residents of The Source will gain access to premium amenities inside the complex: several indoor gyms, yoga and meditation rooms, aerobics, indoor and open play areas for children, multifunctional facilities for recreation and entertainment, infinity pool, sauna and steam room. Residents will have a good time in the zen gardens or on the terrace with panoramic views of the Zayed National Museum and the fountains in front of it. For lovers of cycling, special parking is provided. F&B plants and restaurants will operate on the ground floor of the complex, and Saadiyat Golf Club is within walking distance. Location: 5 – 15 minutes Abrahamic Family Home, Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, The Collection Saadiyat 20 – 30 minutes Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Eastern Mangrove National Park, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center The Source will become part of the multifunctional community of Saadiyat Grove. The community is located in the Cultural District, among the world-famous cultural sites — Abrahamic Family Home, Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street is a short drive away, thanks to access to this highway, residents of the complex are free to get to anywhere in the capital of the UAE. Abu Dhabi International Airport is half an hour away. Yas Island Recreation and Entertainment Parks are a 20-minute drive away. The Eastern Mangrove National Park Nature Reserve will take no more than 25 minutes. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!