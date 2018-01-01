  1. Realting.com
AMBER

Dubai, UAE
from
€214,958
8
About the complex

AMBER Project 

Location - JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle) 

The planned delivery date is October 2024


Amber - 23-storey complex, distinguished by exquisite 

premium architecture and amenities.

Inside the apartments – high quality 

finishing with exquisite design strokes, system “Smart house”

 

Availability:

Dubai Marina - 15 min 

Palm Jumeirah - 20 min 

Burj Khalifa - 22 min 

Dubai International Airport - 35 min

 

Apartments & prices:

Studio - 42 m2 - from 157,232$

1 bedroom - from 61.2 m2 - from 199,617$

2 bedroom - 124.3 m2 - from 341,810$

2 poor + pool - from 131.1 m2 - from 436,777$

 

Internal infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools for children and adults.
  • Equipped gym with modern equipment.
  • Children's playgrounds.
  • Areas for recreation.
  • Equipped lounge areas in the podium.
  • Landscape gardens.
  • Concierge-service.

 

Payment plan:

20% + 4% DLD (tax) - down payment

50% during construction

30% - upon completion of the project

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
23
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 67.3
Price per m², EUR 3,194
Apartment price, EUR 214,958
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 122.8 – 152.3
Price per m², EUR 2,652 – 2,904
Apartment price, EUR 356,550 – 403,934
New building location
Dubai, UAE

