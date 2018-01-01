  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Harbour Gate — apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large park, swimming pools and gym in Dubai Creek Harbour

Harbour Gate — apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large park, swimming pools and gym in Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai, UAE
from
€870,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project includes two towers of Harbour Gate residential complex with views of Dubai Creek harbor and a large green park, cafes, restaurants, and stores. The construction includes the latest technology and high quality materials.

The residential complex has apartments with elegant architecture and neutral color palette. Apartments with different layouts: living room, kitchen and dining of open plan, 1-3 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, hallway, laundry room, and dressing room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is a new district of Dubai, the main venue for the World Expo 2020.

The residential complex is located near the central square of the area, the park and the Creek marina.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are 10-15 minutes drive away.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Paragon — residential complex by IGO with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas with views of park and Dubai Water Channel in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€984,081
Apartment building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube
Dubai, UAE
from
€457,000
Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,04M
Residential complex Golf Views
Dubai, UAE
from
€193,294
Residential complex Safa Two
Dubai, UAE
from
€624,523
You are viewing
Harbour Gate — apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large park, swimming pools and gym in Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
from
€870,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€831,267
Agency: TRANIO
Discover a new level of luxury living at Coral Reef's newest development. The residential complex is equipped with luxury apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. The interior design of the spacious apartments is inspired by coral reefs. Residents have access to an infinity pool, spa area and gym, observation decks, restaurants and recreation areas. The residence features numerous swimming pools, including an LED infinity pool, a spa center, a gym. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028. Features of the flats Tile flooring Fitted wardrobes Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (fridge, hob, hood) Facilities and equipment in the house Floating restaurant; Swimming pool; Children playground; Public podium with gym; Galleries and museums; Retail and fine dining. Advantages Installments 70/30: 20% – down payment; 50% – while construction is underway; 30% – after the project is completed. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 10 km Downtown Dubai - 8 km Expo 2020 - 35 km Dubai Marina - 25 km Dubai Mall - 8 km
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€518,553
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a gym, an infinity pool, a spa center, a sports ground, a cafe and a restaurant, a kids' playground, an outdoor lounge area, a library, a parking. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall - 3.2 km Burj Khalifa - 3.4 km Airport - 16.6 km Sea - 6.5 km
Residential complex Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€357,193
Agency: TRANIO
Trillionaire Residences at Business Bay is the epitome of a luxurious and stylish residential development meticulously created by Binghatti Developers. It is a futuristic and incredible building with an exquisite glass façade. Residents will enjoy mesmerising views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: large leisure pool, children's pool and playground, gourmet restaurants, gym, supermarket, barbecue areas; fitness centre, parks and jogging paths. Location and nearby infrastructure Located on the banks of the Dubai Canal, in the Business Bay district. There are popular tourist attractions, hotels, shops, restaurants, yacht clubs in this area. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, airport, can be reached in 10-20 minutes.
Realting.com
Go