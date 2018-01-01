The project includes two towers of Harbour Gate residential complex with views of Dubai Creek harbor and a large green park, cafes, restaurants, and stores. The construction includes the latest technology and high quality materials.

The residential complex has apartments with elegant architecture and neutral color palette. Apartments with different layouts: living room, kitchen and dining of open plan, 1-3 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, hallway, laundry room, and dressing room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is a new district of Dubai, the main venue for the World Expo 2020.

The residential complex is located near the central square of the area, the park and the Creek marina.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are 10-15 minutes drive away.