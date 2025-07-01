Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai

Apartments with City Views and Installment in Meydan Dubai

Meydan, Dubai, is a prestigious and rapidly growing district known for its luxurious lifestyle, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant community. Home to the iconic Meydan Racecourse, which hosts the renowned Dubai World Cup, the area seamlessly blends sports, leisure, and upscale living. Meydan offers an array of high-end residential developments, premium hotels, and state-of-the-art commercial spaces, making it a prime destination for investors and homeowners alike. With its proximity to Downtown Dubai, stunning skyline views, and access to top-tier amenities, Meydan stands as a symbol of modern elegance and sophisticated urban living in the heart of the city.



The apartments for sale in Meydan, Dubai, are ideally located on Al Khor main road, offering seamless connectivity to key destinations across the city. The project is just 5 minutes from Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, 10 minutes from Meydan Racecourse and international schools, 12 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Business Bay, 15 minutes from The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai, Dubai Frame, and Dubai Opera, and 25 minutes from Palm Jumeirah.



The project is an architectural masterpiece rising 69 floors, seamlessly blending modern sophistication with nature’s tranquility, offering an elevated lifestyle in the heart of Dubai. The exterior design features sleek, contemporary architecture complemented by expansive glass facades that provide breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and serene waterfronts. The development boasts a wealth of world-class amenities, including a resort-style rooftop swimming pool with a 270° observation deck, an exclusive podium-level leisure area, and a state-of-the-art clubhouse. Fitness and wellness enthusiasts can enjoy a fully equipped gym, an outdoor CrossFit area, yoga and meditation decks, and a jogging and cycling track. For recreation, residents have access to an 18-hole pitch and putt golf course, padel courts, table tennis, and a dedicated youth gaming zone with VR entertainment. Families can experience the utmost convenience with children’s play areas, a kids’ club, and pet-friendly spaces. The project also offers a luxurious business lounge, a library, a private cinema room, and co-working spaces, ensuring a perfect work-life balance. The outdoor environment is enriched with lush green lawns, an open BBQ and dining area, and tranquil seating zones that create a peaceful retreat within the bustling city. Positioned in a prime location with easy connectivity to key destinations, this development redefines luxury urban living with an unparalleled mix of elegance, comfort, and convenience.



The project offers an exquisite collection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom branded, fully furnished residences designed to elevate modern living with unparalleled elegance and functionality. Each home is meticulously crafted with high-end interiors, featuring fitted wardrobes that provide ample storage and a sleek, contemporary aesthetic. The kitchens are equipped with premium white goods, ensuring both style and convenience for residents. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light, offering breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, and serene waterfronts. The spacious layouts seamlessly integrate living, dining, and entertainment areas, creating a refined and inviting ambiance. The residences boast high-quality finishes, including sophisticated flooring, premium countertops, and bespoke lighting that add a touch of opulence. Thoughtfully designed bathrooms feature elegant fittings, modern vanities, and luxurious rain showers, enhancing the overall experience of comfort and relaxation. Smart home automation further enhances the living experience, offering seamless control over lighting, temperature, and security. Every detail is curated to embody sophistication, functionality, and a sense of exclusivity, redefining contemporary urban living in Dubai.

DXB-00204