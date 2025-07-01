Apartment in a new building 11hills park by Akmal Rustami

🏡 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park

A Premium Residential Investment in Dubai's Innovation Corridor

📍 Prime & Strategic Location

• 🗺️ Strategically Positioned on Umm Suqeim Road, ensuring high visibility and seamless connectivity to major highways (Al Khail Rd, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd).

• 🚗 Easy Access to Dubai’s key districts (Downtown, DIFC, Dubai Marina) within 15-20 minutes, maximizing rental appeal for professionals.

🎯 Core Value Proposition: Live-Work-Play Ecosystem

• 🧠 At the Heart of the Business & Research Hub: Directly embedded within Dubai Science Park, a thriving community of global pharmaceutical, science, and tech companies. This guarantees a captive market of high-income professionals.

• 🌳 Serene Escape with City Access: Offers residents a tranquil, green environment overlooking parkland, a unique selling point within a bustling metropolis.

🛍️ Unmatched Lifestyle & Convenience

• 🛒 Adjacent to Dubai Hills Mall: A major retail destination. This proximity guarantees premium convenience and directly boosts property value and rental premiums.

• 🏫 Close to Key Amenities: Surrounded by renowned international schools, universities, hospitals, and hotels, creating a self-sufficient, family-friendly community.

🌟 Premium & Culturally Attuned Wellness Facilities

• 💪 Dedicated Health & Wellness: A state-of-the-art fitness center with separate, fully-equipped gyms for men and women, ensuring privacy and comfort for all residents.

• 🏊 Exclusive Leisure Amenities: Features separate swimming pools for men and women, catering to cultural preferences and offering a premium, private resort-style experience.

📈 Investment Highlights

• 🎯 Captive Demand & Market Fit: Sits within a multicultural hub and specifically caters to the preferences of a diverse, high-income demographic (including Middle Eastern, Asian, and European families), ensuring higher occupancy rates.

• ♻️ Future-Proof & Culturally Sensitive: Aligns with Dubai's pillars of innovation and well-being, while setting a new standard for privacy and luxury in community living.

• 🚀 Competitive Edge: The separate wellness facilities provide a significant unique selling proposition (USP) over standard developments, allowing for premium rental pricing and attracting a wider tenant base.

• 📊 Growth Trajectory: Positioned in the established Dubai Hills area, benefiting from existing infrastructure while being the premium residential offering within the expanding Science Park cluster.

✅ Summary:

11 Hills Park is a strategic investment that masters the balance between luxury, privacy, and location. It directly addresses the demand for culturally attuned, high-end amenities within a thriving knowledge economy hub. This unique combination ensures strong rental yields, lower tenant turnover, and robust long-term capital appreciation.