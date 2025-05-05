  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  Townhouses in the new complex Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Townhouses in the new complex Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,54M
14/04/2025
$1,53M
13/04/2025
$1,53M
12/04/2025
$1,53M
11/04/2025
$1,57M
10/04/2025
$1,57M
09/04/2025
$1,58M
08/04/2025
$1,58M
06/04/2025
$1,58M
05/04/2025
$1,57M
04/04/2025
$1,59M
03/04/2025
$1,61M
02/04/2025
$1,60M
01/04/2025
$1,60M
30/03/2025
$1,59M
29/03/2025
$1,61M
28/03/2025
$1,61M
27/03/2025
$1,61M
26/03/2025
$1,60M
25/03/2025
$1,60M
24/03/2025
$1,59M
;
20
Media Media
ID: 25200
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2429984
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Imagine your morning with a cup of aromatic coffee at the spacious terrace with panoramic views of the sea, walks along snow-white beaches, evening recreating by the infinity pool, which melts into the horizon, or relaxing yoga on the roof, where you can meet sunset in the mild light of the setting sun. The project offers refined apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, luxury 4-bedroom penthouses and spacious 3-bedroom townhouses, created for those, who appreciate exclusivity and the highest living standard.

Each residence is decorated in modern style with premium finishing: ceramic granite floors, built-in wardrobes, large floor-to-ceiling windows with double glazing and "Smart Home" system. Kitchens are equipped with granite countertops and Bosch appliances, and bathrooms - with Grohe sanitary ware and spacious shower units.

Residents of Bonds Avenue Residences gain access to exclusive amenities, which make life really special here. Relax in jacuzzi or sauna, try your hand in paddle tennis, enjoy mini golf or take a rest with your family in the barbecue area and roof-top lounge. There is a kids' pool and playgrounds. And for those, who like active lifestyle, there is a fitness center, a jogging track and yoga areas.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • kids' pool
  • gym
  • jacuzzi and sauna
  • yoga area
  • mini golf
  • paddle court
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • landscaped gardens
  • roof-top lounge area

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40

20% - down payment

40% - during construction

40% - completion

70/30

20% - down payment

50% - during construction

30% - completion

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances: Bosch brand, smart home system

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has the ideal location - just 10 minutes away from Gold Souq Metro Station, 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 24 minutes from Downtown Dubai, making it the perfect choice for both living, and investment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

