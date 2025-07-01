Residential complex Riverton House – Ellington Properties

Riverton House – Ellington Properties.
Modern Design & Lagoon Living in Meydan Horizon, MBR City.
Project Overview:
Riverton House is a striking 24-storey residential tower by Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading boutique developer.
Located in the sought-after Meydan Horizon community in MBR City, this project combines architectural elegance, spacious layouts, and resort-style living. Many apartments offer direct lagoon views and the stunning Downtown Dubai skyline.
Unit Types, Sizes & Prices:
Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price (€)
1-Bedroom Apartment ~ 70 m² from 445.000€
2-Bedroom Apartment ~ 106 m² from 650.000€
3-Bedroom Apartment ~ 170 m² from 915.000€
Payment Plan:
Flexible 70/30 payment plan
10% on booking
60% during construction
30% upon handover
Handover: 2028
Facilities & Lifestyle:
Infinity swimming pool with luxury sun decks.
Indoor & outdoor gyms, yoga areas, jogging tracks.
Padel court & multipurpose sports zones.
Co-working lounge & elegant clubhouse.
Kids’ play areas & children’s pool.
Landscaped gardens & lagoon promenade.
Retail, cafés & convenience shops within the development.
24/7 concierge, security & dedicated parking.
Location – Meydan Horizon, MBR City:
10 min → Downtown Dubai & Dubai Mall
12 min → Meydan Racecourse
15 min → Dubai International Airport
22 min → Dubai Marina
25 min → Palm Jumeirah
Easy access via Al Khail Road & Ras Al Khor Road
Why Invest in Riverton House?
Developed by Ellington Properties, renowned for design-led residences.
Prime location in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing communities.
Lagoon views & resort-style amenities for a premium lifestyle.
High rental demand & strong capital appreciation potential.
Attractive & flexible payment plans.
Riverton House brings together luxury design, central location, and a lifestyle of comfort & exclusivity — ideal for both end-users and investors.