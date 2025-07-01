  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Riverton House – Ellington Properties

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$517,925
19
ID: 27461
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Riverton House – Ellington Properties.

Modern Design & Lagoon Living in Meydan Horizon, MBR City.

Project Overview:

Riverton House is a striking 24-storey residential tower by Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading boutique developer.
Located in the sought-after Meydan Horizon community in MBR City, this project combines architectural elegance, spacious layouts, and resort-style living. Many apartments offer direct lagoon views and the stunning Downtown Dubai skyline.

Unit Types, Sizes & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price (€)

1-Bedroom Apartment ~ 70 m² from 445.000€

2-Bedroom Apartment ~ 106 m² from 650.000€

3-Bedroom Apartment ~ 170 m² from 915.000€

 

Payment Plan:

  • Flexible 70/30 payment plan

  • 10% on booking

  • 60% during construction

  • 30% upon handover

  • Handover: 2028

Facilities & Lifestyle:

  • Infinity swimming pool with luxury sun decks.

  • Indoor & outdoor gyms, yoga areas, jogging tracks.

  • Padel court & multipurpose sports zones.

  • Co-working lounge & elegant clubhouse.

  • Kids’ play areas & children’s pool.

  • Landscaped gardens & lagoon promenade.

  • Retail, cafés & convenience shops within the development.

  • 24/7 concierge, security & dedicated parking.

Location – Meydan Horizon, MBR City:

  • 10 min → Downtown Dubai & Dubai Mall

  • 12 min → Meydan Racecourse

  • 15 min → Dubai International Airport

  • 22 min → Dubai Marina

  • 25 min → Palm Jumeirah

  • Easy access via Al Khail Road & Ras Al Khor Road

Why Invest in Riverton House?

  • Developed by Ellington Properties, renowned for design-led residences.

  • Prime location in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing communities.

  • Lagoon views & resort-style amenities for a premium lifestyle.

  • High rental demand & strong capital appreciation potential.

  • Attractive & flexible payment plans.

Riverton House brings together luxury design, central location, and a lifestyle of comfort & exclusivity — ideal for both end-users and investors.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

