  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Residential complex Dezire with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residential complex Dezire with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,914
14/04/2025
$267,254
13/04/2025
$267,410
12/04/2025
$268,409
11/04/2025
$274,474
10/04/2025
$275,592
09/04/2025
$276,979
08/04/2025
$276,806
06/04/2025
$276,968
05/04/2025
$274,445
04/04/2025
$278,114
03/04/2025
$281,197
02/04/2025
$280,605
01/04/2025
$279,971
30/03/2025
$279,110
29/03/2025
$281,197
28/03/2025
$282,224
27/03/2025
$281,235
26/03/2025
$281,059
25/03/2025
$280,098
24/03/2025
$279,151
;
3
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25369
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441564
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Dezire is the ideal balance between modern urban style and comfort of secluded life. This elegant residential complex in Dubai Industrial City includes two stylish buildings with clean architectural lines, large floor-to-ceiling windows and refines combination of white and grey hues. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Each apartment is full of natural light and is notable for thought-out interior.

Owners of the residences will be able to enjoy the landscaped space with green areas, which create quiet and refreshing atmosphere. For those, who appreciate active lifestyle, the complex features a modern gym, and walking paths and spacious balconies will be ideal for recreation and relaxation.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • around-the-clock security
  • central air conditioning
  • banquet hall

Payment plan: 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Advantages

The project combines innovative design, high-quality finishing materials and strategic location, making it the perfect choice for those, who are looking for prospective real estate with high cost increase potential.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique location close to Dubai Industrial Park, Logistic City, Expo City and Al Maktoum Airport ensures convenient access to the key business and shopping centers, making the complex not only comfortable place for living, but also a beneficial investment asset.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Residential complex Dezire with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,914
