Residential complex Residential complex Dezire with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE

Dezire is the ideal balance between modern urban style and comfort of secluded life. This elegant residential complex in Dubai Industrial City includes two stylish buildings with clean architectural lines, large floor-to-ceiling windows and refines combination of white and grey hues. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Each apartment is full of natural light and is notable for thought-out interior.

Owners of the residences will be able to enjoy the landscaped space with green areas, which create quiet and refreshing atmosphere. For those, who appreciate active lifestyle, the complex features a modern gym, and walking paths and spacious balconies will be ideal for recreation and relaxation.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

around-the-clock security

central air conditioning

banquet hall

Payment plan: 40/60, 50/50, 60/40.

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Advantages

The project combines innovative design, high-quality finishing materials and strategic location, making it the perfect choice for those, who are looking for prospective real estate with high cost increase potential.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique location close to Dubai Industrial Park, Logistic City, Expo City and Al Maktoum Airport ensures convenient access to the key business and shopping centers, making the complex not only comfortable place for living, but also a beneficial investment asset.