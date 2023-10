Dubai, UAE

from €180,000

44–117 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

LIFE STYLE IN SAMANA GOLF VIEWS The Samana Golf Views complex has a unique lifestyle inspired by the dynamic atmosphere of the Dubai Sports City area. The complex has not only luxurious living spaces, but also magnificent views of the picturesque surroundings. Here every day you can enjoy a combination of beauty, nature and modern amenities. Samana Golf Views have many opportunities for an active lifestyle. Due to the location of the complex inside Dubai Sports City, residents will have access to sports and entertainment facilities. Nearby there are sports grounds, fitness centers and restaurants. Residents can enjoy dynamic activities and entertainment near the house. INSIDE BUILDING The combination of architecture and sophisticated interiors of Samana Golf Views creates an ideal space for life. The complex has environmentally friendly parking with safe places for cars. In fitness areas, residents will be able to maintain an active lifestyle and take care of health regardless of the weather. In the large indoor gym you can train in a cozy atmosphere. Playground – is a safe and fun place for children where they can actively spend time. Restaurants and cafes inside the complex have a wide selection of dishes so that residents can enjoy delicious food with friends or family without having to leave the complex. INSIDE QUARTERS Samana Golf Views has several types of apartments. There are one-room, three-room apartments, as well as studios with private pools. Residents will be able to swim in their own pools with panoramic views and relax right in the heart of the city. The windows of the apartments offer breathtaking views of the pool, green areas and picturesque golf courses. This gives the apartments a charm and allows tenants to enjoy the natural beauty directly from home. PROMOTING BY THE OVER Surrounded by the Samana Golf Views residential complex, there are many attractions. Looking at the sky, you can see Dubai’s Eye – a giant Ferris wheel that symbolizes the versatility and dynamics of the city. This is a place where you can admire the breathtaking views of the metropolis. Mall of the Emirates has a lot of fun. Here, residents can enjoy shops, restaurants and places of entertainment, creating unique moments with family and friends. No less impressive attraction – Atlantis, The Palm. The legendary hotel and entertainment complex at Palm Jumeirah offers many options for relaxation and entertainment. Residents can enjoy beaches, a water park, gourmet restaurants and other activities.