Residential complex New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Hyde Residences is a true symbol of style and comfort, an elite complex that includes 246 exquisite apartments, including cozy 1-bedroom apartments and spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as a unique 3-bedroom duplex. Outstanding designers from Bishop Design have created a unique style - luxurious, atmospheric and attractive.
A whole world of endless possibilities for enjoying life awaits you. Imagine sunny days by an elegant pool, evenings watching movies in the cinema, active games on the court or a quiet time in the library. On the ground floor of the complex there is an elegant restaurant from RIKAS Group, where you will be offered culinary masterpieces that will please even the most sophisticated gourmets.
Hyde Residences Dubai Hills is not just a home, it is a style and philosophy of life. Discover a new level of comfort that will exceed all your expectations. In addition to the amenities, you will find a huge number of services, including: dog walking services, catering, personal training, stylist services, child care and much more. Here, every corner is created to give you a feeling of comfort and harmony, far from the bustle of the city.Facilities and equipment in the house