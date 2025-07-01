Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek.
Studios, 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments, and Luxury Penthouses.
Handover: December 2027
Project Overview:
Azizi David is the newest residential masterpiece by Azizi Developments, located in the vibrant Al Jaddaf (Culture Village) area, right on the Dubai Creek waterfront. Combining modern architecture, luxury amenities, and a strategic location, it’s designed for both refined living and high-return investment.
📐 Unit Types, Sizes & Prices
Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price (€)
Studio ~ 30 m² from 180.000€
1 Bedroom Apartment ~ 60 m² from 290.000€
2 Bedroom Apartment ~ 78 m² from 375.000€
3 BR Penthouse ~ 262 m² from 2.150.000€
4 BR Penthouse ~ 323 m² from 2.700.000 €
Payment Plan
70/30 Flexible Plan
10% on booking
60% during construction
30% on handover
Completion / Handover: December 2027
Key Features & Amenities:
Stylish studios to luxury penthouses with modern interiors.
Retail promenade with shops & cafés at your doorstep.
Resort-style infinity pool & state-of-the-art gym.
Private cinema, kids’ play area, multi-purpose hall.
24/7 security, concierge, and dedicated parking.
Breathtaking Creek, skyline, and community views.
Location Highlights:
Situated in Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek waterfront.
5–10 minutes to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay.
Quick access to Al Khail Road & Sheikh Zayed Road.
Near Creek Metro Station.
Close to Palazzo Versace Hotel, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Jameel Arts Centre.
Why Invest in Azizi David?
Prime waterfront & cultural hub location.
Flexible payment plan with trusted developer.
Attractive entry prices starting at AED 764K.
Excellent for both residents & investors – high rental yield and capital appreciation potential.