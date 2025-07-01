  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek🌟 Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Studios, 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments, and Luxury Penthouses Handover: December 2027 📌 Project Overview Azizi David is the newest residential masterpiece by Azizi Developments, located in the vibrant Al Jaddaf (Culture Village) area, right on the Dubai Creek waterfront. Combining modern architecture, luxury amenities, and a strategic location, it’s designed for both refined living and high-return investment. 📐 Unit Types, Sizes & Prices Unit Type Size (approx.) Starting Price (AED) Studio 30 m² / 326 ft² from AED 764,000 1 Bedroom Apartment 60 m² / 643 ft² from AED 1.246M 2 Bedroom Apartment 78 m² / 838 ft² from AED 1.606M 3 BR Penthouse 262 m² / 2,819 ft² from AED 9.185M 4 BR Penthouse 323 m² / 3,475 ft² from AED 11.474M 💰 Payment Plan 70/30 Flexible Plan 10% on booking 60% during construction 30% on handover Completion / Handover: December 2027 🏙️ Key Features & Amenities Stylish studios to luxury penthouses with modern interiors Retail promenade with shops & cafés at your doorstep Resort-style infinity pool & state-of-the-art gym Private cinema, kids’ play area, multi-purpose hall 24/7 security, concierge, and dedicated parking Breathtaking Creek, skyline, and community views 📍 Location Highlights Situated in Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek waterfront 5–10 minutes to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay Quick access to Al Khail Road & Sheikh Zayed Road Near Creek Metro Station Close to Palazzo Versace Hotel, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Jameel Arts Centre 🎯 Why Invest in Azizi David? Prime waterfront & cultural hub location Flexible payment plan with trusted developer Attractive entry prices starting at AED 764K Excellent for both residents & investors – high rental yield and capital appreciation potential

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 27451
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek.

Studios, 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments, and Luxury Penthouses.

Handover: December 2027

Project Overview:

Azizi David is the newest residential masterpiece by Azizi Developments, located in the vibrant Al Jaddaf (Culture Village) area, right on the Dubai Creek waterfront. Combining modern architecture, luxury amenities, and a strategic location, it’s designed for both refined living and high-return investment.

📐 Unit Types, Sizes & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price (€)

Studio ~ 30 m² from 180.000€

1 Bedroom Apartment ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

2 Bedroom Apartment ~ 78 m² from 375.000€

3 BR Penthouse ~ 262 m² from 2.150.000€

4 BR Penthouse ~ 323 m² from 2.700.000 €

Payment Plan

  • 70/30 Flexible Plan

    • 10% on booking

    • 60% during construction

    • 30% on handover

  • Completion / Handover: December 2027

Key Features & Amenities:

  • Stylish studios to luxury penthouses with modern interiors.

  • Retail promenade with shops & cafés at your doorstep.

  • Resort-style infinity pool & state-of-the-art gym.

  • Private cinema, kids’ play area, multi-purpose hall.

  • 24/7 security, concierge, and dedicated parking.

  • Breathtaking Creek, skyline, and community views.

Location Highlights:

  • Situated in Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek waterfront.

  • 5–10 minutes to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay.

  • Quick access to Al Khail Road & Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Near Creek Metro Station.

  • Close to Palazzo Versace Hotel, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Jameel Arts Centre.

Why Invest in Azizi David?

  • Prime waterfront & cultural hub location.

  • Flexible payment plan with trusted developer.

  • Attractive entry prices starting at AED 764K.

  • Excellent for both residents & investors – high rental yield and capital appreciation potential.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek🌟 Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Studios, 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments, and Luxury Penthouses Handover: December 2027 📌 Project Overview Azizi David is the newest residential masterpiece by Azizi Developments, located in the vibrant Al Jaddaf (Culture Village) area, right on the Dubai Creek waterfront. Combining modern architecture, luxury amenities, and a strategic location, it's designed for both refined living and high-return investment. 📐 Unit Types, Sizes & Prices Unit Type Size (approx.) Starting Price (AED) Studio 30 m² / 326 ft² from AED 764,000 1 Bedroom Apartment 60 m² / 643 ft² from AED 1.246M 2 Bedroom Apartment 78 m² / 838 ft² from AED 1.606M 3 BR Penthouse 262 m² / 2,819 ft² from AED 9.185M 4 BR Penthouse 323 m² / 3,475 ft² from AED 11.474M 💰 Payment Plan 70/30 Flexible Plan 10% on booking 60% during construction 30% on handover Completion / Handover: December 2027 🏙️ Key Features & Amenities Stylish studios to luxury penthouses with modern interiors Retail promenade with shops & cafés at your doorstep Resort-style infinity pool & state-of-the-art gym Private cinema, kids' play area, multi-purpose hall 24/7 security, concierge, and dedicated parking Breathtaking Creek, skyline, and community views 📍 Location Highlights Situated in Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek waterfront 5–10 minutes to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay Quick access to Al Khail Road & Sheikh Zayed Road Near Creek Metro Station Close to Palazzo Versace Hotel, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Jameel Arts Centre 🎯 Why Invest in Azizi David? Prime waterfront & cultural hub location Flexible payment plan with trusted developer Attractive entry prices starting at AED 764K Excellent for both residents & investors – high rental yield and capital appreciation potential
Back
