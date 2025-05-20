Residential complex Premium furnished apartments in Cove Edition 6, Dubailand Residence Complex area, Dubai, UAE

Cove Edition 6 is a residential project by Imtiaz, located in the Dubailand Residence Complex area, which is actively being developed and is becoming more and more attractive for living. The area is characterized by good transport accessibility and proximity to major city facilities, including business and tourist centers. A new Blue Line metro station will be built in the immediate vicinity, which will significantly simplify moving around the city without the need to use a personal car.

The complex has all the necessary amenities: an infinity pool, a modern gym, a children's area, recreation areas and barbecue. This living space is created taking into account the interests of families, working professionals and investors who are looking for a balanced combination of location, quality and value.

Features of the flats

The project offers studios, as well as apartments with one and two bedrooms - all fully furnished and finished to a high standard. This solution is suitable for both living and renting out without the need for additional investment. The spaces in the apartments are planned rationally, taking into account the needs of modern city dwellers - with an emphasis on comfort and functionality.