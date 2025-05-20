  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Premium furnished apartments in Cove Edition 6, Dubailand Residence Complex area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Premium furnished apartments in Cove Edition 6, Dubailand Residence Complex area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$189,371
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26259
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2457307
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 31/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Cove Edition 6 is a residential project by Imtiaz, located in the Dubailand Residence Complex area, which is actively being developed and is becoming more and more attractive for living. The area is characterized by good transport accessibility and proximity to major city facilities, including business and tourist centers. A new Blue Line metro station will be built in the immediate vicinity, which will significantly simplify moving around the city without the need to use a personal car.

The complex has all the necessary amenities: an infinity pool, a modern gym, a children's area, recreation areas and barbecue. This living space is created taking into account the interests of families, working professionals and investors who are looking for a balanced combination of location, quality and value.

Features of the flats

The project offers studios, as well as apartments with one and two bedrooms - all fully furnished and finished to a high standard. This solution is suitable for both living and renting out without the need for additional investment. The spaces in the apartments are planned rationally, taking into account the needs of modern city dwellers - with an emphasis on comfort and functionality.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$943,989
Residential complex Verdana 5
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$210,760
Residential complex New residential complex DG Villas with swimming pools, golf courses, tennis and golf academies, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,64M
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$726,466
Apartment building Bluewaters Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$904,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Premium furnished apartments in Cove Edition 6, Dubailand Residence Complex area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$189,371
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Elo DH2
Apartment building Elo DH2
Al Yufrah 4, United Arab Emirates
from
$214,221
The year of construction 2026
Fantastic modern project reminiscent of elegant and soft curves, part of the Damac collection, surrounded by beautiful parks and hills. This majestic complex houses 1 to 2 bedrooms. Damac Hills 2 is home to a thriving community, private open spaces and the tranquility of a life far from the …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise Altitude Residence with swimming pools on the bank of the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Altitude Residence with swimming pools on the bank of the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$907,127
We offer luxury luminous apartments with views of the canal and Burj Khalifa. The residence features swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, lounge areas. Completion - 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 8 minutes Dubai Mall - 10 minutes Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes Clinic -…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$332,541
We offer apartments with balconies or gardens and panoramic views of the city and Palm Jumeirah. The residence features tennis and basketball courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a walking and jogging track, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a barbecue area. Comple…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications