  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  Apartments with stunning sea views and next to the Marina

Residential complex Apartments with stunning sea views and next to the Marina

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$627,350
23
ID: 33059
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Ras (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Top Quality Residential Apartments with stunning sea views and right next to the Marina with yachts.

World class amenities for comfortable living.

Available payment plan until handover date.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Finance

Similar complexes
Residential complex Cavalli Couture
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,62M
Apart-hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$351,331
Residential complex New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$933,110
Residential complex Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$442,655
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses Knightsbridge with a lagoon and a cinema close to Downtown Dubai, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,25M
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications