  Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$251,630
14/04/2025
$250,528
13/04/2025
$250,675
12/04/2025
$251,611
11/04/2025
$257,296
10/04/2025
$258,345
09/04/2025
$259,645
08/04/2025
$259,482
06/04/2025
$259,634
05/04/2025
$257,269
04/04/2025
$260,709
03/04/2025
$263,600
02/04/2025
$263,044
01/04/2025
$262,449
30/03/2025
$253,573
29/03/2025
$255,470
28/03/2025
$256,402
27/03/2025
$255,505
26/03/2025
$255,344
25/03/2025
$254,473
24/03/2025
$253,611
;
20
ID: 19765
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372957
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Peace Lagoons project is a luxury residential complex with studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The complex is located among a wealth of green spaces and shimmering lagoons, and is a serene oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Residents have access to a variety of world-class amenities including a gym with CrossFit track, full spa with sauna and steam room, and recreational amenities such as miniature golf, bowling alley, and movie theater. Whether you're relaxing in the infinity pool, enjoying a barbecue in the designated area, or exploring the lush gardens and parks, every moment is filled with luxury and relaxation.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Semi furnished - Italian kitchen and wardrobe, German kitchen appliances.

Advantages

Installments (20/80):

  • 20% - down payment;
  • 80% - monthly (at the rate of 1%)
Location and nearby infrastructure

It is conveniently located next to the Dubai-Al Ain Road and provides seamless connectivity to key Dubai destinations including the Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis and IMG World of Adventure.

  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • University - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
