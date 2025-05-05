Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE

The Peace Lagoons project is a luxury residential complex with studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The complex is located among a wealth of green spaces and shimmering lagoons, and is a serene oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Residents have access to a variety of world-class amenities including a gym with CrossFit track, full spa with sauna and steam room, and recreational amenities such as miniature golf, bowling alley, and movie theater. Whether you're relaxing in the infinity pool, enjoying a barbecue in the designated area, or exploring the lush gardens and parks, every moment is filled with luxury and relaxation.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Semi furnished - Italian kitchen and wardrobe, German kitchen appliances.

Advantages

Installments (20/80):

20% - down payment;

80% - monthly (at the rate of 1%)

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is conveniently located next to the Dubai-Al Ain Road and provides seamless connectivity to key Dubai destinations including the Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis and IMG World of Adventure.