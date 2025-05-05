  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New residential complex Pier Point 1&2 with a picturesque view, a pool and green areas on the first sea line, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex Pier Point 1&2 with a picturesque view, a pool and green areas on the first sea line, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,52M
18/05/2025
$2,52M
17/05/2025
$2,51M
16/05/2025
$2,51M
18/11/2024
$2,52M
15/11/2024
$2,52M
12/11/2024
$2,48M
09/11/2024
$2,47M
02/11/2024
$2,44M
30/10/2024
$2,46M
27/10/2024
$2,46M
24/10/2024
$2,47M
21/10/2024
$2,45M
18/10/2024
$2,45M
15/10/2024
$2,44M
11/10/2024
$2,43M
08/10/2024
$2,43M
05/10/2024
$2,41M
02/10/2024
$2,39M
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22276
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394871
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Al Ras (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Pier Point is a place, where elegance and modernity come together, creating the unique lifestyle on the first sea line. The project includes two refined buildings with 117 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The residential complex also includes 5 townhouses with 3 bedrooms. The kitchens are equipped with all necessary appliances. High ceilings create the feeling of comfort and space, and floor-to-ceiling windows ensure breathtaking views and create luminous and welcoming atmosphere. Every morning you'll meet stunning dawns, and admire shimmering lights of the city in the evenings.

This project also offers a wide range of amenities. Enjoy the infinity pool with a wonderful view of Arabian Gulf, the modern gym, and special play areas for children - everything is available a few steps away from your home. The green areas of the area include quiet gardens, cozy yoga and barbecue areas. All of those things offers the residents an opportunity to enjoy every moment.

Amenities

  • infinity pool
  • equipped gym
  • yoga area
  • kids' playgrounds
  • multifunctional rooms
  • barbecue area
  • a lot of green areas

Payment plan

10% - reservation

10% - November, 2024

10% - April, 2025

10% - September, 2025

10% - July, 2026

10% - November, 2026

10% - May, 2027

10% - September, 2027

20% - completion (October, 2028)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Pier Point, located in the heart of Rashid Yachts & Marina, is an ideal combination of the beachfront life charm and the dynamic rhythm of Dubai. The conveniently designed surroundings with carefully thought-out spaces create the feeling of community.

  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai- 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Creek Harbour - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Majestique Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$158,412
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$867,545
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$811,662
Residential complex Haven 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$135,000
Residential complex Apartments in the Hill Views residence with a pool and tennis court near Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai Science Park/Al Barsha South area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$222,045
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex Pier Point 1&2 with a picturesque view, a pool and green areas on the first sea line, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,52M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Condor Golf Links 18
Residential complex Condor Golf Links 18
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$166,108
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Beautiful apartments in the Condor Golf Links 18 project in Dubai Sport City! Amazing views of the legendary ELS Golf Course! Developed infrastructure! Favorable location! Many amenities! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$11,47M
Ultra-luxury complex with private beach club and designer residences by Armani/Casa and architect Tadao Ando. Luxury 2-4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and five-bedroom presidential suites on the Eastern Crescent of the Palm with finished finishes in marble, natural stone and fine woods. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ANWA — the tallest residence by Omniyat in the district of Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex ANWA — the tallest residence by Omniyat in the district of Dubai Maritime City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$630,736
We offer different apartments with a picturesque view of the sea and the city. Each flat has 1 or 2 parking spaces. The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool, a landscaped garden, a cafe and a bakery, a children's playground, a yoga and pilates studio, a gym. Facilities and equi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications