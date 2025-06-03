  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New exclusive complex Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE

Residential complex New exclusive complex Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$677,142
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26443
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2461564
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 500 m)

About the complex

Résidences Du Port is the first residential project under the Autograph Collection brand by Marriott International in the prestigious Dubai Marina. More than just residences, these are a completely new standard of waterfront living, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, combining elegance, sophistication and exceptional world-class service. Every day at Résidences Du Port is filled with the impeccable service of Autograph Collection Residences. Here you will find the atmosphere of a premium hotel with a full range of services: from concierge support to exclusive à la carte services that create the perfect environment for a luxurious, carefree life. The project offers an exceptional set of signature amenities. The majestic lobby welcomes residents with an atmosphere inspired by the elite residences of the South of France and Monaco. Stylish lounge areas are ideal for both personal relaxation and informal meetings. Immerse yourself in the world of cinema without leaving the complex. A private cinema will become your personal portal to other universes, where unforgettable experiences are born. A co-working area and a conference room provide space for productive work and business meetings. On the terrace, an elegant pool area is the perfect place to relax in the sun. The wellness center includes a yoga studio, a luxurious spa complex with a steam room and a sauna. For those who enjoy active leisure, there is a modern gym and a golf simulator. There is also a safe and cozy children's playroom — a well-thought-out space for the youngest residents.

Extra opportunities

Résidences Du Port offers much more than just luxury accommodations – it’s an invitation to a gated community with privileges on a global scale. Residence owners receive Gold Elite status in Marriott Bonvoy, the most prestigious loyalty program in the travel industry. This gives access to more than 7,000 hotels and resorts worldwide in 130 countries, including exclusive offers and special rates. Residents receive priority bookings and special conditions at select Marriott hotels, as well as exclusive access to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection of cruises.

Features of the flats

The apartments on offer range from 1–3 bedrooms, to duplexes and penthouses. The interiors are made of natural materials, the kitchen is equipped with built-in Smeg appliances, and the bathrooms are equipped with high-quality Gessi sanitary ware. Duplexes with terraces, private gardens and jacuzzis provide a sense of privacy and comfort, while penthouses are true works of art: unique, individually designed spaces with unrivaled views of Dubai Marina with direct private access to the waterfront.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Residents are offered 1st-class service to make every day here easy and hassle-free. You will be assisted with booking airline tickets, including private flights, and will also print boarding passes. Transfers, car rentals, golf trips, restaurant reservations, visits to spas and beauty salons, excursions, theater and entertainment events will be organized. You can always rely on help with shopping, flower orders, parcel delivery, as well as in preparing and coordinating your move. Safety is ensured by 24-hour security. Additionally, for a fee, an à la carte service is available, designed to make your daily life even more comfortable: delivery and purchase of products, dry cleaning, laundry and custom tailoring services, car care, equipment rental, event organization and parcel packing. Also available personal trainers, translation services, home spa treatments, nannies and child care, pet walking and grooming, plant care, cleaning and maintenance of the residence during your absence.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Al Habtoor Tower Habtoor Re
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,344
Residential complex New Havelock Heights Residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$190,362
Residential complex New high-rise Mercedes Benz Residence with swimming pools in the center of Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,07M
Residential complex New beachfront residence Anwa Aria with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to Jumeirah Beach, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$785,104
Residential complex One Park Central
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$171,233
You are viewing
Residential complex New exclusive complex Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$677,142
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Elitz 2
Residential complex Elitz 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$178,082
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 39
Area 36–70 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced br…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Nobles Tower
Residential complex Nobles Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$681,370
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 53
Luxury apartments in Nobles Tower at a competitive price. A good option for investment (ROI - 7% in $)! Renovated and furnished! The property is completed! Amenities: 2-story indoor parking, 24-hour security, garden, gym, jogging track, swimming pool, children's playground, 24-hour concierg…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Saria Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the yacht club, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Saria Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the yacht club, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$728,596
The residence is built in the state-of-the-art architectural style. We offer premium apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and 4-room penthouses with high-quality finishing. The amenities of the complex include indoor and outdoor communal swimming pools, a gym, a yoga studio, a kids' playground, shop…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Show all publications