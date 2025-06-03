Residential complex New exclusive complex Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE

Résidences Du Port is the first residential project under the Autograph Collection brand by Marriott International in the prestigious Dubai Marina. More than just residences, these are a completely new standard of waterfront living, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, combining elegance, sophistication and exceptional world-class service. Every day at Résidences Du Port is filled with the impeccable service of Autograph Collection Residences. Here you will find the atmosphere of a premium hotel with a full range of services: from concierge support to exclusive à la carte services that create the perfect environment for a luxurious, carefree life. The project offers an exceptional set of signature amenities. The majestic lobby welcomes residents with an atmosphere inspired by the elite residences of the South of France and Monaco. Stylish lounge areas are ideal for both personal relaxation and informal meetings. Immerse yourself in the world of cinema without leaving the complex. A private cinema will become your personal portal to other universes, where unforgettable experiences are born. A co-working area and a conference room provide space for productive work and business meetings. On the terrace, an elegant pool area is the perfect place to relax in the sun. The wellness center includes a yoga studio, a luxurious spa complex with a steam room and a sauna. For those who enjoy active leisure, there is a modern gym and a golf simulator. There is also a safe and cozy children's playroom — a well-thought-out space for the youngest residents.

Extra opportunities

Résidences Du Port offers much more than just luxury accommodations – it’s an invitation to a gated community with privileges on a global scale. Residence owners receive Gold Elite status in Marriott Bonvoy, the most prestigious loyalty program in the travel industry. This gives access to more than 7,000 hotels and resorts worldwide in 130 countries, including exclusive offers and special rates. Residents receive priority bookings and special conditions at select Marriott hotels, as well as exclusive access to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection of cruises.

Features of the flats

The apartments on offer range from 1–3 bedrooms, to duplexes and penthouses. The interiors are made of natural materials, the kitchen is equipped with built-in Smeg appliances, and the bathrooms are equipped with high-quality Gessi sanitary ware. Duplexes with terraces, private gardens and jacuzzis provide a sense of privacy and comfort, while penthouses are true works of art: unique, individually designed spaces with unrivaled views of Dubai Marina with direct private access to the waterfront.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Residents are offered 1st-class service to make every day here easy and hassle-free. You will be assisted with booking airline tickets, including private flights, and will also print boarding passes. Transfers, car rentals, golf trips, restaurant reservations, visits to spas and beauty salons, excursions, theater and entertainment events will be organized. You can always rely on help with shopping, flower orders, parcel delivery, as well as in preparing and coordinating your move. Safety is ensured by 24-hour security. Additionally, for a fee, an à la carte service is available, designed to make your daily life even more comfortable: delivery and purchase of products, dry cleaning, laundry and custom tailoring services, car care, equipment rental, event organization and parcel packing. Also available personal trainers, translation services, home spa treatments, nannies and child care, pet walking and grooming, plant care, cleaning and maintenance of the residence during your absence.