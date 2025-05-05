Residential complex New Olivia Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a kids' playground, Green Community Village, Dubai, UAE

Olivia Residences is a modern project in Dubai Investment Park 1 with magnificent views of the Green Community Park. This property offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments.

Residents of Olivia Residences can enjoy a variety of amenities including an infinity pool with Jacuzzi, gym with panoramic views, dedicated children's pool, meditation area, sauna, healthy garden, water features and much more. There is also a children's playground and babysitting services for children.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

With proximity to schools, metro, hospitals and shopping, Olivia Residences provides a convenient location for city living.