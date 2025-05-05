  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Olivia Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a kids' playground, Green Community Village, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Olivia Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a kids' playground, Green Community Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$306,988
14/04/2025
$305,643
13/04/2025
$305,823
12/04/2025
$306,965
11/04/2025
$313,901
10/04/2025
$315,181
09/04/2025
$316,765
08/04/2025
$316,567
06/04/2025
$316,753
05/04/2025
$313,867
04/04/2025
$318,064
03/04/2025
$321,590
02/04/2025
$320,913
01/04/2025
$320,188
30/03/2025
$319,202
29/03/2025
$321,589
28/03/2025
$322,763
27/03/2025
$321,633
26/03/2025
$321,432
25/03/2025
$320,333
24/03/2025
$319,250
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19858
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2374370
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Olivia Residences is a modern project in Dubai Investment Park 1 with magnificent views of the Green Community Park. This property offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments.

Residents of Olivia Residences can enjoy a variety of amenities including an infinity pool with Jacuzzi, gym with panoramic views, dedicated children's pool, meditation area, sauna, healthy garden, water features and much more. There is also a children's playground and babysitting services for children.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

With proximity to schools, metro, hospitals and shopping, Olivia Residences provides a convenient location for city living.

  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Schools - 3 minutes
  • Hospitals - 3 minutes
  • Expo City - 3 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Muraba Veil
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,86M
Apartment building Vento Tower Anax
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$330,657
Apartment building SixSenses SelectGroup
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,70M
Residential complex Ayala
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$222,435
Apartment building Reem Five
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$552,117
You are viewing
Residential complex New Olivia Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a kids' playground, Green Community Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$306,988
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$553,613
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 60
A unique object for investment and life (ROI - 8.2%)! The apartment has a furnished kitchen! Verde by Sobha in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)! 0% installment plan! Amenities: infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga area, indoor and outdoor gym, BBQ areas, lounge area, and indoor and outdoor playgrounds. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building The Fift Object1
Apartment building The Fift Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$237,498
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 36
The 36-story building embraces a captivating concept: family entertainment within reach. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, every aspect is meticulously designed to keep both children and adults engaged. From inviting swimming pools to an imaginative children's playground, acclaimed as one…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Ra1n Residence Object1
Apartment building Ra1n Residence Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,165
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
The bright space is ideally designed for the soft and dining area. There is room for inspiration and your own creative ideas for decorating and furnishing. A welcoming space radiates calm, relieves stress. You have access to your private balcony/terrace. Last units available, one 1.5 bedroom…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications