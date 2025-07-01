Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle

Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle.
Effortless elegance meets smart design in the heart of JVC.
Project Overview:
Pearl House 4 is a boutique residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) by Imtiaz Developments, known for on-time delivery and high-quality mid-range luxury. Located in a green, family-focused community, this 15-storey building features flowing architecture, sculpted balconies, and premium finishes.
Unit Types, Sizes & Pricing
Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price (€)
Studio ~ 36,60 m² from 180.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 73 m² from 305.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 111 m² from 380.000€
Payment Plan & Handover:
20% on booking
40% during construction
40% on handover
Expected handover: Q4 2027
Amenities & Lifestyle Features:
Pearl House 4 delivers a resort-style living experience with:
Rooftop infinity pool & sun decks.
Indoor & outdoor gym & wellness zones.
Yoga deck, clubhouse, BBQ areas.
Smart-home capabilities & EV charging stations.
Kids’ play area, social lounge, and concierge services.
Prime Location & Connectivity:
Located centrally in JVC, a vibrant and family-friendly district.
Steps from Circle Mall, supermarkets, parks, and schools.
Quick access to major roads: Al Khail Road & Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
Tranquil community, yet just 15–20 minutes to Downtown, Marina, or the Airport.
Investment Highlights:
Attractive entry pricing with flexibility in payments.
Proven developer with consistent timely delivery and quality.
Strong rental yields (~6.5–8%) in JVC, with studios generating AED 50K–85K.
Freehold ownership, attractive for professionals, families, and rental investors.
Why Pearl House 4 Stands Out:
Pearl House 4 combines contemporary design, a green community vibe, and investor-friendly terms — offering a smart investment and a serene urban home.