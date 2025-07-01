  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle

Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$209,067
24
ID: 27478
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Effortless elegance meets smart design in the heart of JVC.

Project Overview:

Pearl House 4 is a boutique residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) by Imtiaz Developments, known for on-time delivery and high-quality mid-range luxury. Located in a green, family-focused community, this 15-storey building features flowing architecture, sculpted balconies, and premium finishes.

Unit Types, Sizes & Pricing

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price (€)

Studio ~ 36,60 m² from 180.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 73 m² from 305.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 111 m² from 380.000€

 

Payment Plan & Handover:

  • 20% on booking

  • 40% during construction

  • 40% on handover

  • Expected handover: Q4 2027
     

Amenities & Lifestyle Features:

Pearl House 4 delivers a resort-style living experience with:

  • Rooftop infinity pool & sun decks.

  • Indoor & outdoor gym & wellness zones.

  • Yoga deck, clubhouse, BBQ areas.

  • Smart-home capabilities & EV charging stations.

  • Kids’ play area, social lounge, and concierge services.

Prime Location & Connectivity:

  • Located centrally in JVC, a vibrant and family-friendly district.

  • Steps from Circle Mall, supermarkets, parks, and schools.

  • Quick access to major roads: Al Khail Road & Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

  • Tranquil community, yet just 15–20 minutes to Downtown, Marina, or the Airport.

Investment Highlights:

  • Attractive entry pricing with flexibility in payments.

  • Proven developer with consistent timely delivery and quality.

  • Strong rental yields (~6.5–8%) in JVC, with studios generating AED 50K–85K.

  • Freehold ownership, attractive for professionals, families, and rental investors.

Why Pearl House 4 Stands Out:

Pearl House 4 combines contemporary design, a green community vibe, and investor-friendly terms — offering a smart investment and a serene urban home.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

