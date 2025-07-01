  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building Prestigious Seaside Apartments at Palm Jumeirah

Apartment in a new building Prestigious Seaside Apartments at Palm Jumeirah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,60M
;
32
ID: 27612
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Seafront Luxury Apartments on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

Experience the top of luxury living with these exclusive seafront residences on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah. Each home offers stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, meticulously designed interiors, and expansive layouts that blend elegance with comfort. Select units feature private pools, landscaped terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. Residents enjoy world-class amenities including a 50-meter swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, a private cinema, and social lounges, all designed to provide a resort-style lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most prestigious locations.

The apartments for sale in Palm Jumeirah Dubai are just 2 minutes from The Boardwalk, 5 minutes from Atlantis The Palm, 10 minutes from The Pointe, 15 minutes from Nakheel Mall, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, and 20 minutes from Dubai Harbour. Key landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are within 25 to 30 minutes, while Dubai International and World Central Airports are easily accessible, combining luxury living with ultimate connectivity.

This project offers luxurious seafront living on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, with stunning panoramic views, private pools, and world-class amenities. Residents enjoy easy access to top attractions, shopping, dining, and key landmarks across the city.

Amenities include a 50-meter swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, spa and wellness facilities, private cinema, social lounges, and landscaped outdoor spaces for ultimate relaxation and luxury living.


DXB-00289

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

