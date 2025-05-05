Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai

Ivory is a 25-storey residential complex, including 331 apartments: studios and flats with 1-2 bedrooms. The interior design combines high-quality architectural decisions and natural materials, creating the ideal balance between elegance and coziness. Large windows fill each flat with sun light and allow to admire panoramic views of the city, and small terraces are the ideal place for meetings with your loved ones. The tasteful interior is waiting for you, where every detail is thought our for your comfort and luxury. Bathrooms are notable for sophistication and style. The modern kitchen is equipped with appliances for comfortable life: a fridge with a freezer, a washing machine, an oven and a microwave. We offer the service of furnishing the apartments for those, who want to experience the atmosphere of comfort and style immediately. The price for furnishing depends on the apartment type: it's 50,000 AED for studios, and 75,000 AED for a 1-bedroom apartment. The exquisite and functional interior, thought out to the last detail, is waiting for you.

The project offers its residents the amenities, which will make your life much more comfortable. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of luxury by the pool for adults, located on the spacious terrace with comfortable sun loungers and the sunbathing area. For children, there is a separate pool and different outdoor play areas. Moreover, you can enjoy spectacular moments on the mini golf course and have a rest on the cozy sofas with a breathtaking view of the surrounding beauty.

The spacious apartments, the perfect amenities, and the prestigious location come together, creating the atmosphere, where new memories are born and every day becomes the beginning of a new adventure.

Features

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' playgrounds

jogging and bike paths

basketball court

gym

barbecue area

mini golf

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Appliances (fridge, washing machine, oven, microwave) is included.

Furnishing will be charged extra: studios - 50,000 EAD, 1-bedroom apartments - 75,000 EAD.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The location is one of the key features, specifying the real estate attractibility. Al Jaddaf is the famous area, which is not only close to numerous amenities and entertainment, but is also known for its cultural abundance. Such landmarks as Dubai Festival City and Dubai Creek are located here. The complex is situated just three minutes away from Downtown Dubai, which makes it an ideal choice for those, who appreciate convenience.