Residential complex New Ocean Pearl Residence with swimming pools close to the canal and Dubai Creek, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
Media Media
Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ocean Pearl is a unique residental project which offers to plunge into the coastal life and to wake up to the sound of the sea lapping against the rocks every morning. Modern apartments with 1-4 bedrooms designed with exceptional attention to detail offer you not only coziness, but also an opportunity to enjoy views of azure waters and dynamic urban scenery. Spacious rooms with large floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with light and allow to enjoy wonderful views. Every day here is a sweet of life due to premium amenities. The modern fitness center, equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, offers unique opportunities for active lifestyle. The magnificent communal swimming pool will become an excellent place for relaxation and refreshment outdoors, and private swimming pools provide with the atmosphere of privacy and comfort right in our own backyard.

Features:

  • kids' playground
  • swimming pools for children and adults, private pools on the terraces
  • fitness center
  • bike and jogging path
  • gym
  • around-the-clock security
  • restaurants and supermarkets nearby

Payment plan for international clients:

20% - down payment

1% - monthly during construction (within 30 months)

10% - in 9 months after contract signing (intermediate payment)

10% - in 15 months after contract signing (intermediate payment)

5% - in 21 months after contract signing (intermediate payment)

1% - monthly after completion (within 25 months)

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project, located in the heart of Dubai Islands, offers its residents the unique combination of privacy and urban dynamics. Convenient traffic intersections and proximity to the main highways allow to get to the favourite locations in the city:

  • Dubai Canal – 5 minutes
  • Port Rashid – 10 minutes
  • Dubai Creek – 15 minutes
  • Deira – 15 minutes
  • JBR The Walk – 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Gold Souq – 25 minutes
  • Heritage Village – 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

