Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE

Chelsea Residences is a residential project where luxury, sporting spirit and nature merge into a single harmonious space. Six impressive towers, the architectural image of which is inspired by the beauty of coral reefs and the dynamics of the underwater world, embody the energy of the famous Chelsea Football Club.

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for purchase. Every detail of the residence is thought out to the smallest detail: from the design that promotes unity with nature, to panoramic windows that offer breathtaking 270-degree views.

On the territory of the complex you will find a beach club - an area with the atmosphere of an elite seaside resort right on the doorstep of your home. Football fans and just lovers of active leisure will appreciate the football field simulator, where you can feel like you are at a world-class stadium. A magnificent infinity pool allows you to relax after a hard day. For the youngest residents, there are special children's areas filled with bright colors and safe entertainment. A unique park with parkour elements is suitable for those who love movement and risk. The wellness center is a real center of balance and recovery, where caring for the body and soul becomes a real art.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Chelsea Residences Dubai is located in the vibrant Dubai Maritime City area, providing quick access to key locations in the emirate. Palm Jumeirah and Business Bay are just 25 minutes away by car.