Residential complex The Royal Yacht

The Royal Yacht is a modern-yacht-style designer apartment hotel in the prestigious Dubai Internet City area.
The Royal Yacht is a new Aparthotel from Palladium Prime Real Estate Development, located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after business clusters, Dubai Internet City.
Facilities and infrastructure:
The Royal Yacht offers guests a complete set of facilities for relaxation, sports and communication:
- fitness room with panoramic glazing,
- outdoor pool with recreation areas and sunny terraces,
- cafes and lounge areas in the fresh air,
Everything you need for a comfortable urban lifestyle.
Location and availability
Dubai Internet City is one of Dubai’s top technology and media clusters, making the project particularly attractive to business travelers and tenants.
Nearby are:
- Dubai Media City,
- Knowledge Park,
- Palm Jumeirah,
- Jumeirah Beach,
- Dubai Marina.
Travel time:
10-15 minutes to Business Bay and Downtown Dubai
20-25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.
The location combines access to beaches, business areas and educational centers – ideal for rentals and short trips.
