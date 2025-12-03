  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex The Royal Yacht

Residential complex The Royal Yacht

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$476,514
;
11
ID: 33014
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Dubai Internet City (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

The Royal Yacht is a modern-yacht-style designer apartment hotel in the prestigious Dubai Internet City area.

The Royal Yacht is a new Aparthotel from Palladium Prime Real Estate Development, located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after business clusters, Dubai Internet City.

Facilities and infrastructure:
The Royal Yacht offers guests a complete set of facilities for relaxation, sports and communication:

- fitness room with panoramic glazing,
- outdoor pool with recreation areas and sunny terraces,
- cafes and lounge areas in the fresh air,
Everything you need for a comfortable urban lifestyle.

Location and availability
Dubai Internet City is one of Dubai’s top technology and media clusters, making the project particularly attractive to business travelers and tenants.

Nearby are:
- Dubai Media City,
- Knowledge Park,
- Palm Jumeirah,
- Jumeirah Beach,
- Dubai Marina.

Travel time:
10-15 minutes to Business Bay and Downtown Dubai
20-25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

The location combines access to beaches, business areas and educational centers – ideal for rentals and short trips.

Contact now to get a presentation of The Royal Yacht, find out the studios available and book a facility in one of the most stylish apart-hotel projects near Palm Jumeirah and Media City.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

