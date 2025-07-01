Residential complex Nature-Inspired Luxury in Dubai Science Park - Binghatti Hills

Binghatti Hills – Nature-Inspired Luxury in Dubai Science Park.
Urban Retreat with Resort Amenities & Panoramic Skyline Views.
Studios & 1 Bedroom Apartments (many with private pools) | Handover: Q4 2026
Project Overview:
Binghatti Hills is a signature high-rise development by Binghatti Developers, situated in Dubai Science Park / Al Barsha South 2, adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate. The building’s wave‑inspired façade, private sky gardens, and landscaping evoke a serene hillside ambience despite being in the city. With 1,666 units, it is one of the largest residential towers in the region.
Prices & Sizes (approx.)
Studios ~ 33 m² from 180.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 293.000€
Payment Plan: Developer’s 70/30 plan — 20% on booking, 50% during construction, 30% on handover around Q4 2026.
Rental Yield Estimate: ~5.8% (1 BR) with potential for Airbnb or long-term income-driven performance.
Unit Features:
Open-plan layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Spacious balconies or terraces, many with private plunge pools.
Smart-home automation & sustainable design.
Professional kitchen finishes, warm neutral tones.
Sleek bathrooms, built-in storage.
Turnkey furnishing options available on request.
Amenity Overview:
Private artificial beach & lagoon-style infinity pool.
Sport pools, children’s pool & Jacuzzi zones.
Fully equipped indoor/outdoor gyms, yoga & spa facilities.
Basketball, padel tennis, street football courts & jogging paths.
Outdoor cinema, social lounges & Zen gardens.
🛍️ Retail podium with cafés, boutiques & lounge spaces.
Concierge lobby, valet service & gated security.
Prime Connectivity – Dubai Science Park / Dubai Hills:
4 min to Dubai Hills Mall.
8 min to Global Village & Miracle Garden.
15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.
Future metro station within walking distance.
Convenient access to Umm Suqeim Rd (D63) & E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd.
Ideal For:
Investors targeting modern apartments with high rental yield potential.
Buyers seeking large terraces/pool-equipped luxury living under AED 2.5M.
Short-term rental hosts benefiting from Dubai events & Expo traffic.
Clients looking for urban retreat living near green masterplans.