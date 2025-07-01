Residential complex Nature-Inspired Luxury in Dubai Science Park - Binghatti Hills

  1. Realting.com
Binghatti Hills

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$209,244
BTC
2.4889179
ETH
130.4548265
USDT
206 876.4787013
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Media Media
ID: 27072
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Binghatti Hills – Nature-Inspired Luxury in Dubai Science Park.

Urban Retreat with Resort Amenities & Panoramic Skyline Views.

Studios & 1 Bedroom Apartments (many with private pools) | Handover: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

Binghatti Hills is a signature high-rise development by Binghatti Developers, situated in Dubai Science Park / Al Barsha South 2, adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate. The building’s wave‑inspired façade, private sky gardens, and landscaping evoke a serene hillside ambience despite being in the city. With 1,666 units, it is one of the largest residential towers in the region.

Prices & Sizes (approx.)

  • Studios ~ 33 m² from 180.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 293.000€

Payment Plan: Developer’s 70/30 plan — 20% on booking, 50% during construction, 30% on handover around Q4 2026.
Rental Yield Estimate: ~5.8% (1 BR) with potential for Airbnb or long-term income-driven performance.

Unit Features:

  • Open-plan layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows.

  • Spacious balconies or terraces, many with private plunge pools.

  • Smart-home automation & sustainable design.

  • Professional kitchen finishes, warm neutral tones.

  • Sleek bathrooms, built-in storage.

  • Turnkey furnishing options available on request.

Amenity Overview:

  • Private artificial beach & lagoon-style infinity pool.

  • Sport pools, children’s pool & Jacuzzi zones.

  • Fully equipped indoor/outdoor gyms, yoga & spa facilities.

  • Basketball, padel tennis, street football courts & jogging paths.

  • Outdoor cinema, social lounges & Zen gardens.

  • 🛍️ Retail podium with cafés, boutiques & lounge spaces.

  • Concierge lobby, valet service & gated security.

Prime Connectivity – Dubai Science Park / Dubai Hills:

  • 4 min to Dubai Hills Mall.

  • 8 min to Global Village & Miracle Garden.

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

  • Future metro station within walking distance.

  • Convenient access to Umm Suqeim Rd (D63) & E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd.

Ideal For:

  • Investors targeting modern apartments with high rental yield potential.

  • Buyers seeking large terraces/pool-equipped luxury living under AED 2.5M.

  • Short-term rental hosts benefiting from Dubai events & Expo traffic.

  • Clients looking for urban retreat living near green masterplans.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

