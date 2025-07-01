Residential complex Nature-Inspired Luxury in Dubai Science Park - Binghatti Hills

Binghatti Hills – Nature-Inspired Luxury in Dubai Science Park.

Urban Retreat with Resort Amenities & Panoramic Skyline Views.

Studios & 1 Bedroom Apartments (many with private pools) | Handover: Q4 2026

Project Overview:

Binghatti Hills is a signature high-rise development by Binghatti Developers, situated in Dubai Science Park / Al Barsha South 2, adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate. The building’s wave‑inspired façade, private sky gardens, and landscaping evoke a serene hillside ambience despite being in the city. With 1,666 units, it is one of the largest residential towers in the region.

Prices & Sizes (approx.)

Studios ~ 33 m² from 180.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 76 m² from 293.000€

Payment Plan: Developer’s 70/30 plan — 20% on booking, 50% during construction, 30% on handover around Q4 2026.

Rental Yield Estimate: ~5.8% (1 BR) with potential for Airbnb or long-term income-driven performance.

Unit Features:

Open-plan layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Spacious balconies or terraces , many with private plunge pools.

Smart-home automation & sustainable design.

Professional kitchen finishes, warm neutral tones.

Sleek bathrooms, built-in storage.

Turnkey furnishing options available on request.

Amenity Overview:

Private artificial beach & lagoon-style infinity pool.

Sport pools, children’s pool & Jacuzzi zones.

Fully equipped indoor/outdoor gyms, yoga & spa facilities.

Basketball, padel tennis, street football courts & jogging paths.

Outdoor cinema, social lounges & Zen gardens.

🛍️ Retail podium with cafés, boutiques & lounge spaces.

Concierge lobby, valet service & gated security.

Prime Connectivity – Dubai Science Park / Dubai Hills:

4 min to Dubai Hills Mall.

8 min to Global Village & Miracle Garden.

15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

Future metro station within walking distance.

Convenient access to Umm Suqeim Rd (D63) & E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd.

Ideal For: