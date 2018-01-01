  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. AEON

AEON

Dubai, UAE
from
€445,834
;
8
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments in the new premium complex AEON in Dubai Creek Harbor! Amazing view! An excellent option for life and investment (ROI - 8% in $)! Income from resale - 35-45%! Good location! Interest-free installment plan!

Due date - 2 quarters. 2028

Facilities: Swimming pool, gym, games for children, relaxation area, access to artificial lagoon, caretaker, security, parking.

Location:
From the complex you can drive to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay in just 15 minutes. Popular educational and medical institutions Deira International School, Universal American School, Nadd Al Hammar Health Center and Al Rashidiya Medical Fitness Center are within a 10-minute drive. You can also quickly reach Dubai Festival City using Dubai Creek Harbor Marine Transport Station.

Payment plan:
10% down payment
80% under construction
10% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2028
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
20
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Malta — new complex of townhouses by DAMAC in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons
Dubai, UAE
from
€731,293
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,70M
Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with swimming pools and a golf club in the prestigious area of DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€339,858
Apartment building Studio | The V Tower | Tiger Group
Dubai, UAE
from
€106,000
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Dubai, UAE
from
€677,729
You are viewing
AEON
Dubai, UAE
from
€445,834
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | The Edge | Offplan
Apartment building 2BR | The Edge | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€397,000
The year of construction 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Edge by Select Group Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 20% On Handover – 60% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 881 Sqft Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area 24/7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Park & leisure area Spa & Sauna room Institute & School Yoga & Meditation Location Nearby; Dubai MALL – 05 mins Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Dubai Marina – 25 mins The Walk JBR – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Apartment building Muraba Residences
Apartment building Muraba Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,29M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
Area 181 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments for the coastal residential complex of the premium class Muraba Residences on the island of Palm Jumeirah. The apartments include spacious equipped kitchens and bathrooms, as well as panoramic windows overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai. Facilities of the residential complex: landscaped beach 20 meters, a landscape pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, an indoor gym with modern equipment; Vitality pool, steam bath, covered parking, concierge service. The Muraba Residences project is close to attractions and major infrastructure: - Dubai Mall 30 minutes by car; - The Walk JBR – in 25 minutes; - Burj Al Arab – in 25 minutes; - Ibn Battuta Mall – in 25 minutes; - Mall of Emirates – in 25 minutes. The average payback is 5.55% per annum. Payment Plan: 10% - booking 90% - within 30 days after booking We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building 1BR | Reva Residence | Business Bay
Apartment building 1BR | Reva Residence | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€235,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Reva Residence by Damac Properties Key Highlights; Spacious lobby with 24-hour reception assistance Landscaped gardens Temperature-controlled pool State-of-the-art gym with separate changing rooms for men & women Fully fitted kitchen Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 474 Sqft Open kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Kid’s play area Health care centre Restaurant & Cafe Retail & Dining area Supermarket & Shopping area Garden & Park Spa & Sauna room Running, Cycling & Jogging track Sports court Community Hall Hospital School & Institute Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation Steam area Concierge desk Landscaped garden Nearby Neighbourhood; City Walk – 2.8Km DIFC – 2.9Km Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.2Km The Polo Residence – 4.2Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go