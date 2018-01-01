  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. California 2

California 2

Dubai, UAE
from
€482,589
;
19
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments with a private pool in the California 2 complex in Al Furjan! Furnished kitchen! Interest-free installments! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!

Facilities: children's play area, swimming pool, fitness club, sauna and steam room, children's playground, waterfall, outdoor cinema, children's play area, barbecue area, jogging track.

Location:
11 minutes to the Ibn Battuta Shopping Center
16 minutes to Dubai Marina
16 minutes to JBR beach
20 minutes to the center of Dubai
20 minutes to Burj Khalifa
20 minutes to Dubai Mall
20 minutes to Dubai International Airport

Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
60% - within 1.5 years
20% - 0.5% per month until full payment

Write or call, we will consult for free! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
10
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | La Rosa | Villanova
Dubai, UAE
from
€476,000
Residential complex New residential complex Taormina Village with swimming pools, tennis courts and lounge areas, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€812,874
Apartment building 2BR | Bay View | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,43M
Residential complex Emerald
Dubai, UAE
from
€258,036
Apartment building 4BR | ORB Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,00M
You are viewing
California 2
Dubai, UAE
from
€482,589
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€612,586
We offer townhouses with terraces, gardens and parking spaces. The residence features lounge areas, a beach and a beach club, a swimming pool and parks. Completion - October, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near highways, schools and medical centers. Dubai Marina - 30 minutes Business Bay - 30 minutes Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Avenue Residence 4
Residential complex Avenue Residence 4
Dubai, UAE
from
€373,665
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 118–168 m²
2 properties 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! LCD Avenue Residence 4 in Dubai – a new residential project in the Al Furjan area from the developer Nabni Real Estate Development. The 12-story complex will house 135 premium apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and a variety of amenities. Developed infrastructure and convenient location make housing at Avenue Residence 4 an excellent option for life and investment. Infrastructure: - An outdoor pool for children and adults. - Highlighted indoor parking - 24 hour security and video surveillance - Fitness center with gym. Location: - Easy access to property from Sheikh Zayed Road. “Five minutes walk from Ibn Battuta Shopping Center and many supermarkets.”. - A large selection of schools in 15 minutes. - Dubai International Airport and Al-Maktoum International Airport are a 30-minute drive away. “One minute drive to Dubai's new metro station.”. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Studio | Ahad Residence | Business Bay
Apartment building Studio | Ahad Residence | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€238,000
The year of construction 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group Key Highlights; Luxurious & unique modern lifestyle Various lifestyle features Well-designed interiors & exteriors Located near five-star Hotels & Landmarks Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 417 Sqft Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Green surrounding Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Garden & Park Spa & Sauna room Sports court Hospital Community Hall Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Fitness centre Valet parking Concierge services For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go