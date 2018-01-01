Apartments with a private pool in the California 2 complex in Al Furjan! Furnished kitchen! Interest-free installments! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!
Facilities: children's play area, swimming pool, fitness club, sauna and steam room, children's playground, waterfall, outdoor cinema, children's play area, barbecue area, jogging track.
Location:
11 minutes to the Ibn Battuta Shopping Center
16 minutes to Dubai Marina
16 minutes to JBR beach
20 minutes to the center of Dubai
20 minutes to Burj Khalifa
20 minutes to Dubai Mall
20 minutes to Dubai International Airport
Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
60% - within 1.5 years
20% - 0.5% per month until full payment
Write or call, we will consult for free! We will provide an investor catalog!