Premium apartments for life and investment! We will provide an investor catalog! High income from 10%! Interest-free installments! Gardens 2 in Arjan!
Rental income - from $1250
Infrastructure: CCTV cameras, supermarket, children's playground, mosque, sports facilities, BBQ area, schools, lush green parks, gym, restaurants, swimming pool, parking.
Location:
Aryan is located on the outskirts of Dubai, in Dubailand, UAE. It is the most preferred location for easy access to various prime locations in Dubai.
4 minutes – Dubai Butterfly Garden
12 minutes – JVC
8 minutes – Dubai International Stadium
26 minutes – Dubai International Airport
26 minutes – Downtown Dubai
5 minutes - Al Barsha South
Payment Plan:
60% - under construction
40% - upon completion
Call or write to find out more detailed information about the apartments and terms of purchase!