About the complex

Premium apartments for life and investment! We will provide an investor catalog! High income from 10%! Interest-free installments! Gardens 2 in Arjan!

Rental income - from $1250

Infrastructure: CCTV cameras, supermarket, children's playground, mosque, sports facilities, BBQ area, schools, lush green parks, gym, restaurants, swimming pool, parking.

Location:
Aryan is located on the outskirts of Dubai, in Dubailand, UAE. It is the most preferred location for easy access to various prime locations in Dubai.

4 minutes – Dubai Butterfly Garden
12 minutes – JVC
8 minutes – Dubai International Stadium
26 minutes – Dubai International Airport
26 minutes – Downtown Dubai
5 minutes - Al Barsha South

Payment Plan:
60% - under construction
40% - upon completion

Call or write to find out more detailed information about the apartments and terms of purchase!

Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Realting.com
Go