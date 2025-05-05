  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Luzora Residences with a swimming pool and golf carts for transportation about the island, 3 minutes from the beach, Dubai Islands, UAE

Residential complex New Luzora Residences with a swimming pool and golf carts for transportation about the island, 3 minutes from the beach, Dubai Islands, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 25539
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2445290
Last update: 14/04/2025

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Luzora Residences is an exclusive project, which combines style, functionality and modern technologies, as well as offers the ideal space for life and good investment. Unique layouts of the residences ensure high return level, and attractive price at the market launch makes Luzora Residences one of the most prospective properties at the market. The flexible payment plan will allow you to split payments, and the opportunity of full furnishing will ensure maximum convenience. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available.

The complex offers a wide range of premium amenities, created for your comfort. The spacious swimming pool will become your place for recreation at all times of the day, and the modern gym with professional equipment will allow to keep fit without leaving the residence. There are luggage rooms, ensuring a safe place for your things while traveling, for your convenience. "Smart Key" technology ensures hands-free access to the building and apartments, and free Wi-Fi throughout the territory of the complex will allow always stay in touch.

Residents of Luzora Residences will be able to move about the island with maximum comfort, using golf carts, and for owners of electric cars, there are specially equipped charging stations. Each flat has new-generation kitchen appliances.

Amenities:

  • gym
  • swimming pool
  • golf carts for convenient transportation about the island
  • electric car charging station
  • modern kitchen appliances

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 40/60

Features of the flats

Kitchen is included (furniture for an extra cost)

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 3 minutes
  • Deira Mall - 4 minutes
  • Dubai Islands Marina - 5 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 18 minutes
  • DIFC - 35 minutes
  • Business Bay - 36 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Luzora Residences with a swimming pool and golf carts for transportation about the island, 3 minutes from the beach, Dubai Islands, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,178
