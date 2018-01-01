Furnished apartments in a new residence Upside with a swimming pool and conference rooms, in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

We offer quality apartments with spacious balconies and a panoramic view of the city and the canal.
The residence features around-the-clock security, shops, a gym, co-working areas, conference rooms, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a swimming pool, a sports ground, a games room.
Completion - May, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in the contemporary business district of Dubai, minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, the Financial District, near Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and other major highways.