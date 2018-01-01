  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartments in a new residence Upside with a swimming pool and conference rooms, in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€331,308

About the complex

We offer quality apartments with spacious balconies and a panoramic view of the city and the canal.

The residence features around-the-clock security, shops, a gym, co-working areas, conference rooms, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a swimming pool, a sports ground, a games room.

Completion - May, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • SMEG kitchen appliances
  • Italian tiles
  • LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the contemporary business district of Dubai, minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, the Financial District, near Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and other major highways.

  • Metro station - 7 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 11 minutes
