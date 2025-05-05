  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New low-rise Alba Residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, Liwan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$238,639
About the complex

ALBA Residence is a unique residential project offering stylish apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, ideally designed for those who appreciate comfort and luxury. The five-storey facade of the complex combines Italian chic and functionality. On the ground floor, there are retail shops and a guarded parking. The project includes 20 stylish apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The interiors of ALBA Residence create the atmosphere of luxury life. The high-quality kitchen finishing and fully tiled bathrooms add cozy and elegant elements. ALBA Residence is equipped with different amenities and services, which meet the needs of luxury life. In the territory of the complex, you'll find a swimming pool, a modern gym, and a kids' playground. Various bars and shops, cozy lounge areas are waiting for you and will provide you with an opportunity to have a good time with your friends and family directly near your home. Moreover, there are hospitals, schools and universities nearby, which gives the ideal combination of comfort and accessibility. If you are looking for an opportunity to invest in a first-class residential complex with high living standards, ALBA Residence is your ideal choice. Harmony between convenience and luxury prevails here. Welcome to your new home, where unforgettable memories are created.

Features

  • barbecue area
  • gym
  • kids' playground
  • swimming pool
  • covered parking
  • jogging and bike paths
  • supermarkets, cafes and restaurants directly in the complex

Payment plan (50/50):

20% - reservation

5% - 4 months after reservation

5% - 30% construction

5% - 40% construction

10% - 50% construction

5% - 70% construction

50% - completion (4 quarter of 2025)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

  • Mall Central Silicon – 10 minutes
  • World IMG – 10 minutes
  • City Academic – 10 minutes
  • Club Polo Habtoor – 10 minutes
  • Mall Outlet Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Village Global – 15 minutes
  • Course Race Meydan – 20 minutes
  • Airport Dubai – 20 minutes

