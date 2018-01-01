  1. Realting.com
  Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai

Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€852,590
About the complex

This project is being carried out in collaboration with the Swiss jewellery brand, which is responsible for the design of the premises.

The flats are furnished with green terraces, and hanging gardens are planned on the sides of the building.

The complex has a beach pool, four swimming pools, playground, gym, spa, cafes and restaurants.

The developer offers a 5-year hire purchase.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-minute drive from Downtown and the beach. The building is close to the entrance to Safa Park, a park of about 64 hectares. The flats overlook the city as well as the Dubai Canal and the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Sports City, known as Azizi Grand by Azizi Development Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,165 Sqft Powder room Dressing / Wardrobe Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym 24×7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket area Spa & Sauna room Green Surrounding Sports court Location Nearby; Jumeirah – 20 mins Meydan – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 25 mins Burj Al Arab – 25 mins Dubai Creek Harbour – 27 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. One Safa by DAMAC Properties – is a new elite residential complex in the Al Safa area from the leading developer Dubai DAMAC Properties. The project is two towers 44 and 60 floors high, which will house luxury and ultra-luxury apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging from 78 to 139 square meters. m, as well as exclusive penthouses with 5 bedrooms. The design of the residences was developed by the world famous jewelry brand De Grisogono. The complex will be erected on the last building site available in Safa Park – with a green reserve of 64 hectares. The park is located on the banks of the canal in the central part of Dubai and has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the emirate. One Safa residents will be able to enjoy a quiet life in the lap of nature, while being in close proximity to the most popular areas of the metropolis, such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah. Amenities: - beach pools; - SPA center; - The gym; - Cafes and restaurants; - Landscaping; - Lobby; - Protection and video surveillance; - Parking. Location: Safa Park, where the new residential complex will be located, has all the conditions for a relaxing family vacation, as well as for an active pastime. Here you can read a book by the lake in the shade of trees, have a picnic, prepare barbecue on specially designated areas, dine in one of the cafes or restaurants, and also ride a bicycle or jog. In addition, the park has playgrounds and sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, a football field, and a game salon for gamers. In the immediate vicinity of the future residential complex, several prestigious educational institutions operate, which is a great advantage for families with children. The key attractions of Downtown Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's highest dancing fountains and Dubai Mall, are a 10-minute drive away. Also in 10 minutes, One Safa residents will be able to reach the City Walk area, known for many luxury shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as beautiful boulevards and street art. In addition, there is the Green Planet – a tropical eco-system under a glass dome, where 3,000 representatives of exotic flora and fauna live. The famous Walk promenade with a wide selection of restaurants and boutiques can be reached in 20 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) will take about 15 minutes, to Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) – 40 minutes. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Security guarantee of transfers in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
