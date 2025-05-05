  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Furnished penthouses at Bristol beachfront residence, Emaar Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,25M
14/04/2025
$9,19M
13/04/2025
$9,20M
12/04/2025
$9,23M
11/04/2025
$9,44M
10/04/2025
$9,48M
09/04/2025
$9,53M
08/04/2025
$9,52M
06/04/2025
$9,53M
05/04/2025
$9,44M
04/04/2025
$9,57M
03/04/2025
$9,67M
02/04/2025
$9,65M
01/04/2025
$9,63M
30/03/2025
$9,60M
29/03/2025
$9,67M
28/03/2025
$9,71M
27/03/2025
$9,68M
26/03/2025
$9,67M
25/03/2025
$9,64M
24/03/2025
$9,60M
;
16
Media Media
ID: 24880
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422556
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Bristol by Emaar is an exclusive residential project on Emaar Beachfront, one of Dubai’s most prestigious coastal areas. It is the perfect combination of contemporary design, premium finishes and the secluded atmosphere of a private resort. Each residence has been thought out to the smallest detail: spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, luxurious balconies and terraces create a feeling of endless space and harmony with the sea.

Residents of Bristol have access to a private beach, infinity pools overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a state-of-the-art fitness club and wellness center. Indoor infrastructure includes a cinema, bowling alley, lounge areas, a spa complex and fine dining restaurants, offering world-class leisure right at home. And the view from the windows opens up breathtaking panoramas of Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis, Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab, turning every morning into an unforgettable moment.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Infinity pools
  • Private beach
  • Cinema and bowling
  • Premium fitness club
  • SPA and wellness center
  • Gourmet restaurants
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project boasts a unique location that provides the perfect balance of privacy and convenience. Emaar Beachfront is a gated island community connected to the city’s major transportation arteries, allowing easy access to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Airport. It offers absolute luxury, harmony and inspiring views of the azure waters of the Gulf.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

