Residential complex SOL BAY Residence with a swimming pool and a view of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$544,237
14/04/2025
$541,854
13/04/2025
$542,172
12/04/2025
$544,197
11/04/2025
$556,493
10/04/2025
$558,760
09/04/2025
$561,571
08/04/2025
$561,221
06/04/2025
$561,548
05/04/2025
$556,433
04/04/2025
$563,872
03/04/2025
$570,125
02/04/2025
$568,925
01/04/2025
$567,637
30/03/2025
$565,892
29/03/2025
$570,124
28/03/2025
$572,206
27/03/2025
$570,201
26/03/2025
$569,843
25/03/2025
$567,897
24/03/2025
$565,975
;
10
ID: 19821
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373473
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

SOL BAY is a stunning development located in Business Bay, Dubai. Rising 17 floors, the tower is a perfect combination of residential and commercial spaces. The project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The interior of the apartments is designed in a contemporary style, with an emphasis on optimal use of space, natural light, breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline through panoramic windows. The project also includes a modern gym and swimming pool.

Advantages

Installment plan:

  • 10% – upon booking;
  • 10% – upon signing the contract;
  • 80% – after 90 days.
Location and nearby infrastructure

All necessary infrastructure is nearby:

  • direct access to Al Khail Road;
  • Dubai Water Canal – 2 minutes;
  • Burj Khalifa – 5 minutes;
  • Dubai Mall – 5 minutes;
  • Dubai Int. Airport – 13 minutes.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

