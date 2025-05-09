Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea

The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, namely in Kumburgaz on the European side of Istanbul, 7 minutes from Kumburgaz Beach, an area known for its beautiful nature and pleasant climate.

The villa complex is built on a land area of ​​15,500 m2 and consists of 30 independent villas with a 6 + 1 layout of 390 m2, plot area from 500 m2 to 600 m2.

House characteristics:

Rooms: 6 + 1

Number of floors: 3

Area: 390 m2

Plot area: 500 m2

BBQ area

Private garden

Private outdoor pool

All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms, as well as a smart home system and underfloor heating.

Completion date: December 2024.

Great location:

3 minutes to E5

5 minutes to TEM

7 minutes to Kumburgaz beach

12 minutes to Guzelce Marina

40 minutes to Istanbul Airport

18 minutes to Doga College

22 minutes to Beykent University

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.