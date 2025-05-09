Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea

  1. Realting.com
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
from
$960,000
10
ID: 26379
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1261
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    2025
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, namely in Kumburgaz on the European side of Istanbul, 7 minutes from Kumburgaz Beach, an area known for its beautiful nature and pleasant climate.

The villa complex is built on a land area of ​​15,500 m2 and consists of 30 independent villas with a 6 + 1 layout of 390 m2, plot area from 500 m2 to 600 m2.

House characteristics:

Rooms: 6 + 1
Number of floors: 3
Area: 390 m2
Plot area: 500 m2
BBQ area
Private garden
Private outdoor pool
All villas are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms, as well as a smart home system and underfloor heating.

Completion date: December 2024.

Great location:

3 minutes to E5
5 minutes to TEM
7 minutes to Kumburgaz beach
12 minutes to Guzelce Marina
40 minutes to Istanbul Airport
18 minutes to Doga College
22 minutes to Beykent University

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

