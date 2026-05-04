Residential complex AARU SOLIS DALAMAN

Aaru Solis



Solis is a modern residential project that harmoniously combines timeless architecture, exceptional comfort and thoughtful functionality. Carefully designed to the smallest detail, Solis embodies a new standard of modern life. Located in one of Dalaman’s most prestigious and sought-after residential areas, Solis offers a balanced living environment where everyday comfort, convenience and high quality of life naturally complement each other. With modern architecture, rational planning and carefully designed living spaces, Solis offers a lifestyle that meets the requirements of today and is focused on the standards of the future.

Solis is a modern residential project consisting of 35 residences located in four separate blocks. Every detail of the project is thought out in such a way as to provide maximum comfort and convenience in everyday life.

Spacious balconies, layouts with maximum natural light and rational organization of interior spaces make each apartment both functional and comfortable.

Solis is a reliable and promising opportunity for both a comfortable life and long-term real estate investment in one of the most attractive residential areas of Dalaman.

A residential project designed to take care of your comfort

Main advantages of the project:

35 residential residences

2+1 apartment (two bedrooms and living room)

* Spacious balconies

* Open parking lot

* Common pool

* A landscaped area

* Elevator message

* Modern architecture

* Energy-efficient thermal insulation of the facade