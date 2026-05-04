  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Dalaman
  4. Residential complex AARU SOLIS DALAMAN

Residential complex AARU SOLIS DALAMAN

Dalaman, Turkey
from
$110,033
VAT
;
39
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 39604
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Dalaman
  • Address
    Sumbul Sokak

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Aaru Solis

Solis is a modern residential project that harmoniously combines timeless architecture, exceptional comfort and thoughtful functionality. Carefully designed to the smallest detail, Solis embodies a new standard of modern life. Located in one of Dalaman’s most prestigious and sought-after residential areas, Solis offers a balanced living environment where everyday comfort, convenience and high quality of life naturally complement each other. With modern architecture, rational planning and carefully designed living spaces, Solis offers a lifestyle that meets the requirements of today and is focused on the standards of the future.

Solis is a modern residential project consisting of 35 residences located in four separate blocks. Every detail of the project is thought out in such a way as to provide maximum comfort and convenience in everyday life.

Spacious balconies, layouts with maximum natural light and rational organization of interior spaces make each apartment both functional and comfortable.

Solis is a reliable and promising opportunity for both a comfortable life and long-term real estate investment in one of the most attractive residential areas of Dalaman.

A residential project designed to take care of your comfort

Main advantages of the project:

35 residential residences

2+1 apartment (two bedrooms and living room)

* Spacious balconies

* Open parking lot

* Common pool

* A landscaped area

* Elevator message

* Modern architecture

* Energy-efficient thermal insulation of the facade

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Location on the map

Dalaman, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Alanya Aramis Terrace 2 Apartments for Sale
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$111,257
Residential quarter Excellent penthouse for sale in the heart of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$212,478
Apartment building FOREV TEM ISTANBUL
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$197,000
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$364,931
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Tsi Obagöl complex, 350 meters from the sea.
Oba, Turkey
from
$143,964
You are viewing
Residential complex AARU SOLIS DALAMAN
Dalaman, Turkey
from
$110,033
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Show all Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,024
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Affordable Apartment In Altinkum For Sale – Didim Investment Property 850m To The Beach 2-bedroom traditional apartment for sale in Didim. Located 850m from the beach in Altinkum with a shared swimming pool. Ideal Didim investment property with a bargain price tag. This traditional 2-b…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$41,834
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 13
LCD: ELEXUS. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district. Mediterranean Sea: 300 m. Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car. Start of construction: May 2021 End of construction: June 2023 Cost: 1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000 2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Homes complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$205,386
Finishing options Finished
A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) of 120 m² in the Konak Seaside Homes complex. Konak Seaside Homes is a high-quality residential complex with excellent service, located 90 meters from the sea in one of the best locations on the Turkish coast – the Kargicak district. Migros supermar…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications