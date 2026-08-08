About the developer

AARU was born from the 30+ years of expertise of Yiğit Beton, bringing together quality, trust, and vision in the construction sector.

For us, construction is not just about reinforced concrete structures, but the art of creating luxurious living spaces that add value to people’s lives.

AARU is shaping today’s and tomorrow’s lifestyles with residences, villas, apartments, and bespoke projects—leaving behind enduring landmarks for the future.

At AARU, our mission is to personalize construction. We don’t just build houses; we create stories and memories to be lived in.