AARU was born from the 30+ years of expertise of Yiğit Beton, bringing together quality, trust, and vision in the construction sector.
For us, construction is not just about reinforced concrete structures, but the art of creating luxurious living spaces that add value to people’s lives.
AARU is shaping today’s and tomorrow’s lifestyles with residences, villas, apartments, and bespoke projects—leaving behind enduring landmarks for the future.
At AARU, our mission is to personalize construction. We don’t just build houses; we create stories and memories to be lived in.
AARU’s areas of expertise:
Behind the scenes stands our strong sister brand, Yiğit Beton, with over 30 years of expertise in infrastructure, excavation, concrete, stone quarrying, and marble. This enables us to keep quality under control at every step of our projects.
In our constructions, we frequently use jet grout ground improvement technology to enhance durability and ensure the safest foundations.