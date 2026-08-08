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Aaru Residences

Turkey,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1995
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Türkçe
Website
Website
www.aaru.com.tr
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the developer

AARU was born from the 30+ years of expertise of Yiğit Beton, bringing together quality, trust, and vision in the construction sector.

For us, construction is not just about reinforced concrete structures, but the art of creating luxurious living spaces that add value to people’s lives.

AARU is shaping today’s and tomorrow’s lifestyles with residences, villas, apartments, and bespoke projects—leaving behind enduring landmarks for the future.

At AARU, our mission is to personalize construction. We don’t just build houses; we create stories and memories to be lived in.

  • We draw our strength from in-house production and never compromise on quality.
  • Every project is realized with principles of reliability and sustainability.
  • We offer our clients not just a residence, but a lifestyle and prestige.
Services

AARU’s areas of expertise:

  • Residential projects
  • Custom-designed apartments
  • Luxury villas
  • Tailor-made project development

Behind the scenes stands our strong sister brand, Yiğit Beton, with over 30 years of expertise in infrastructure, excavation, concrete, stone quarrying, and marble. This enables us to keep quality under control at every step of our projects.

In our constructions, we frequently use jet grout ground improvement technology to enhance durability and ensure the safest foundations.

Our agents abroad
Alina Pincuk
Alina Pincuk
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