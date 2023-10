Marmara Region, Turkey

from €192,152

Completion date: 2024

Everything you need for a comfortable stay in one residential complex. This project is being implemented in the Baylikzyuzu region of the European part of Istanbul and fully meets this requirement. With two residential buildings and one block for home offices, it allows you to live and work in one place. The residential complex has its own street shops, restaurants, a swimming pool, a fitness room, its own cinema, a children's playroom. A green area adjoins the houses, in which it is easy to find a place to relax. The area is saturated with social infrastructure. The nearest hospital from the residential complex is only 20 meters away, two hundred meters away is a large shopping center, and there are two universities in the area. It is easy for residents to go for a walk to the Yakuplu city forest, because it is only 400 meters away. West Marina is a five-minute walk from the residential complex, so it is especially convenient for lovers of sailing. Transport accessibility is another important advantage of the residential complex. Very close to the TEM motorway, which provides convenient communication with any area of Istanbul. Without a car, getting to the right place is just as easy. Within walking distance there is a metro station and a metro bus stop. Istanbul Airport is a 30-minute drive away. 3.5 kilometers from the residential complex is the Tuyap International Exhibition Center — an important point of business activity on the Istanbul map. Schedules 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 are available at the facility. There are options for every taste: with private terraces and a jacuzzi on the upper floors, as well as with its lower garden. Many apartments offer excellent sea views.