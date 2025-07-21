  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project

Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project

Aksu, Turkey
from
$150,685
;
24
Leave a request
ID: 27946
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Aksu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Well-Designed Chic Flats in a Project in Antalya, Altintas with Rich On-Site Amenities

The flats are located in Aksu, Altıntaş. Aksu is a district in Antalya with a rooted history. Altıntaş Neighborhood is one of the most prestigious residential areas and investment centers in Antalya and Turkey with well-developed projects that offer rich amenities.

The LEED-Certified Viva Defne is a mixed-type project situated on an arterial road. The flats in Antalya Altintas for sale are located 4.4 km from Antalya Airport, 7 km from Lara Beach, 10.1 km from TerraCity Shopping Center, 12 km from Perge Ancient City, 22 km from The Land of Legends Theme Park, 80 km from Köprülü Canyon National Park, and 90 km from Alanya District.

The project offers a profitable investment with Tekce Exclusive’s professionalism and quality. The residential complex is situated on 7716 m² plots of land that comprise Block A and Block B.

The project offers some rich amenities like swimming pool, indoor parking, communal landscaped area, security, security camera, pergola, 25 m² garden on each floor, lift, janitor, and generator.

The flats are equipped with triple built-in sets, steel exterior doors, aluminum blinds, laminated floor coverings, floor ceilings, LED lighting, hallway coat raks, A-Class energy VRF A/Cs, and visual intercom systems. The bathrooms are furnished with high-quality ceramic tiles.


AYT-03237

Location on the map

Aksu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$482,496
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$167,133
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,849
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$134,604
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$147,802
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Quality Flats in Antalya, Altintas' Precious Viva Defne Project
Aksu, Turkey
from
$150,685
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Show all Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Apartment building Ready-to-Move New Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$110,659
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Ready-to-Move Flats with Fair Prices in Çeşmeli Mersin Mersin is one of the port cities that draws attention with its affordable real estate investments. The city, which stands out with its unique sea and beaches, is one of the most preferred coastal cities with its easy transportation netwo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$440,485
Residential buildings, a business center, a street with cafes, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment center, a hotel, and a health center will be built in the new residential area. Many green areas for walking and recreation will be equipped on the territory of the quarter. More than …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$157,308
In a popular developing tourist area, this development offers standard 1 bedroom flats and 2 bedroom penthouses. Features of the flats Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dis…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications