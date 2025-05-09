  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.

Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$258,395
BTC
3.0735540
ETH
161.0981054
USDT
255 470.8758262
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26234
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1), 120 m2 on the 3rd floor.
The apartment consists of a kitchen-living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony, mountain view.

Konak Seaside Tower is a luxury residential complex with its own first-class infrastructure, located on the first coastline in the center of Mahmutlar, 50 meters from the sea and the beach.

Within walking distance from Konak Seaside Tower there are supermarkets, restaurants, banks, a market, entertainment complexes and public transport stops, etc.

Konak Seaside Tower is a closed guarded complex, occupies 6,500 m2 and consists of one 12-story building.

Completion date: completed in 2017.

Infrastructure:

Closed fenced area
Landscaped garden
Large outdoor pool
Winter heated pool
Children's pool
Children's playground
Greenhouse with exotic plants
Spa center
Turkish hamam
Finnish sauna
Massage room
Jacuzzi
Fitness center
Billiards
Table tennis
Cinema
BBQ area
Shopping center
Indoor and outdoor parking
Security and video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,41M
Apartment building Apartment in İstanbul Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$109,396
Residential quarter Chic apartments for sale in a Desirable area in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$139,873
Residential complex Residential complex with places for work and leisure, in a quiet and green area near the metro, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$450,934
Residential quarter Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$195,394
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$258,395
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$239,241
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 1 minute Hospital - 4 minutes Univer…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$161,497
The project features: Indoor/outdoor swimming pool Barbecue area Water park Yoga area Mini golf Photo area Cinema Basketball and tennis courts Kids' playground Spa center Sauna Massage Room Steam bath Turkish bath Kids' play room Fitness room Billiards Completion - March, 2027. Location a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$254,629
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the lake. The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 3 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications