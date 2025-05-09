Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Seaside Tower complex on the first coastline.

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1), 120 m2 on the 3rd floor.
The apartment consists of a kitchen-living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony, mountain view.
Konak Seaside Tower is a luxury residential complex with its own first-class infrastructure, located on the first coastline in the center of Mahmutlar, 50 meters from the sea and the beach.
Within walking distance from Konak Seaside Tower there are supermarkets, restaurants, banks, a market, entertainment complexes and public transport stops, etc.
Konak Seaside Tower is a closed guarded complex, occupies 6,500 m2 and consists of one 12-story building.
Completion date: completed in 2017.
Infrastructure:
Closed fenced area
Landscaped garden
Large outdoor pool
Winter heated pool
Children's pool
Children's playground
Greenhouse with exotic plants
Spa center
Turkish hamam
Finnish sauna
Massage room
Jacuzzi
Fitness center
Billiards
Table tennis
Cinema
BBQ area
Shopping center
Indoor and outdoor parking
Security and video surveillance 24/7
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.