Apartment in a new building Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy

Flats in Complex with Luxury Amenities in İstanbul Bakırköy

Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$2,51M
;
41
ID: 27907
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bakırköy

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2019
    20

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Ready-to-Move Flats in Complex with Sea View in İstanbul Bakırköy

The flats are situated in a project in the center of the coastline of the Bakırköy district. Bakırköy is one of the oldest residential areas on the European Side of Istanbul. The important transportation lines pass on this district. The project in Bakırköy, Ataköy offers easy access to the TEM highway with E5 highway and the havza highway.

The stylish flats are close to the many amenities including schools, banks, hospitals, cafes, restaurants, and shops. Also, there are many shopping centers within walking distance of the complex.

The flats for sale in İstanbul Bakırköy are located 10 minutes from Sultanahmet Square, 20 minutes from Taksim, 1 km from Ataköy Marina, 2 km from Atatürk International Airport, 17 km from 15 July Martyrs Bridge, and 25 km from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge.

The well-located flats are situated in a complex consisting of 4 phases on 127.600 sqm of total land area. The project has 53.900 sqm of construction area, 6185 sqm of artificial pond, and 33.000 sqm of green areas. The project also has 1200 m of private coastline.

The prestigious project is designed in a hotel and luxury residence concept with first-class materials. The flats in the project are equipped with stylish design.

The sea-view flats in Bakırköy are situated in a complex with an extensive garden, hiking paths, an indoor car park, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, and a Turkish bath.


IST-00115

Location on the map

Bakırköy, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

