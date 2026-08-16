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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
6
Fethiye
72
Milas
48
Marmaris
5
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49 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
A villa where space, quality, and privacy combine This spacious 4-story villa, 350 m², is…
$600,248
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INEST HOMES
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Yalı with a Private Pier in Fethiye Knight Island The yalı is located on Knight Is…
$2,55M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Sea View and Infinity Pool in Fethiye Turkey Located in the Ovac…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Villa in Uzumlu, Fethiye 15 minutes from the sea, quiet elevated location, surrounded b…
$1,000,000
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Gardens Surrounded by Nature in Muğla Milas Detached villas are located…
$360,902
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On an area of ​​10,700 m² there are 12 unique villas, each with an area of ​​about 600 m2.Ov…
$4,00M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone-Covered Detached Houses in Bodrum Kadıkalesi in a Peaceful Setting The detached houses…
$565,645
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$670,908
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished and Well-Equipped Villas in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is highly preferred for its w…
$805,074
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Garden and Private Pool in Ölüdeniz Fethiye The villa is located in Hisa…
$544,824
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Fethiye Center Fethiye is one of the most popular…
$218,605
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6 bedroom house in Fethiye, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Country House in the Heart of Nature in Kayaköy, Fethiye Kayaköy is a quiet resid…
$2,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Spacious Garden and Smart Home Technology in Fethiye Fethiye has been a …
$1,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury 3+1 villas in a protected area of ​​the Bodrum PeninsulaIn the heart of the picturesq…
$900,000
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom Villas near Amenities in Fethiye Akarca These charming villas are located…
$1,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas With Spacious Plots and Private Pools in Tranquil Gümüşlük, Bodrum Set on spacious pl…
$901,099
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Muğla Seydikemer is a district of Muğla ci…
$359,746
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 3-Bedroom Apartments 500 m from the Beach in Fethiye Çalış These apartments are locat…
$377,097
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool and Garden in a Gated Community in Fethiye Kızılbel Fethi…
$512,645
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 5 Bedrooms, Pool and Garden in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Ovacık Fethiye is one of…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Luxury Villa Close to the Beach in Fethiye Fethiye is one of Muğla’s most popular …
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Living by the water is a dream that can become a reality.In the center of Fethiye, just 150 …
$550,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Duplex Villa with Nature Views in Yeşilüzümlü, Fethiye The villa is located in the…
$314,633
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villa in the Award-Winning Project in Fethiye Ölüdeniz The detached villa is situat…
$801,619
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Apartments 700 m from the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is a prestigious coastal d…
$349,335
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Kayaköy Stone Villas in Fethiye with Historical Heritage Kayaköy is a peaceful settlement in…
$1,33M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Social Amenities in Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is a popular settlement kno…
$1,76M
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Property types in Muğla

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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