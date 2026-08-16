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Houses for sale in Seydikemer, Turkey

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villas
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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
SEYDİKEMER KAYADİBİ'NDE ÖZEL HAVUZLU LÜKS YAŞAM VE YÜKSEK YATIRIM FIRSATI Muğla'nın hızla d…
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Muğla Seydikemer is a district of Muğla ci…
$359,746
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Catak, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Catak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 590 m²
Number of floors 2
FETHİYE'NİN DOĞASIYLA BÜTÜNLEŞEN EŞSİZ YATIRIM VE YAŞAM PROJESİ Muğla Fethiye'nin eşsiz d…
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Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Seydikemer, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 276 m²
FETHİYE'NİN EŞSİZ DOĞASINDA, ÖZEL HAVUZLU PRESTİJLİ TAŞ MALİKÂNE Doğanın kalbinde, huzurun …
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Offering Investment Opportunity in the Project Phase in Muğla Seydikemer Situated in t…
$282,394
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