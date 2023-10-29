Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Seydikemer
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Seydikemer, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning in Kadikoey, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-Story Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Mugla Seydikemer The villas are located i…
€276,000

Properties features in Seydikemer, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir