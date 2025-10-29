Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in Muğla, Turkey

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
$784,635
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kizilagac, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kizilagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
$982,270
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
