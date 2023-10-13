Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Mezitli
69
Toroslar
66
Erdemli
36
Alsancak Mah
30
Tarsus
11
Yenisehir
10
508 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
€83,250
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€66,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
€84,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
€68,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
€36,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 15
€55,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
€156,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 14
€255,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 9
€130,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 10
€96,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 13
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 147 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€153,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 15
New complex in Tomyuk We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. Loca…
€48,000
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 11
€192,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 7
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 7 floor of a fourteen-storey reside…
€139,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 12
We present an apartment of 2+1, with a total area of 100 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€94,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new project with a hotel infrastructure, which will be located in one …
€48,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 13
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 102 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€148,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project of a residential complex in Tomyuk. Project with hotel infrastructu…
€49,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 180 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€154,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 1+1 is located in the new complex of the Arpachbakhshish district. The apartment h…
€62,600
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 180 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€154,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11
We present an apartment of 1+1, with a total area of 45 m2, which is located in the new comp…
€85,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 15
New complex in Erdemley We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructu…
€49,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 6
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 102 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€120,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 14
We present an apartment of 2+1, with a total area of 110 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€107,500
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 8
In the central district of Yenisehir, apartment 4+1 is for sale. The apartment is located on…
€265,000

