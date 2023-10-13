Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

Mezitli
69
Toroslar
66
Erdemli
36
Alsancak Mah
30
Tarsus
11
Yenisehir
10
441 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€39,999
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
€53,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the bea…
€168,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
€63,499
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€57,449
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€59,999
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 9
€52,399
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
€55,699
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
€40,500
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
€41,699
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6
€40,499
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10
€34,799
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/8
€65,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 15
Elegant Flats in Mersin Tömük in an Outstanding Housing Project Mersin has witnessed remarka…
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Elegant Flats in Mersin Tömük in an Outstanding Housing Project Mersin has witnessed remarka…
€92,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 15
Elegant Flats in Mersin Tömük in an Outstanding Housing Project Mersin has witnessed remarka…
€106,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Elegant Flats in Mersin Tömük in an Outstanding Housing Project Mersin has witnessed remarka…
€55,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Elegant Flats in Mersin Tömük in an Outstanding Housing Project Mersin has witnessed remarka…
€56,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-165257     Новый элитная резиденция в Томюке Рады Вам представить новую элитную ре…
€55,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/22
€50,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sariyar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sariyar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments with On-Site Facilities in Kargıpınarı Erdemli Mersin is a developing city day by…
€39,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 8/10
€67,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 12
Beachfront 3-Bedroom Real Estate for Sale in Mersin Ayaş 3-bedroom real estate for sale in …
€195,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Erdemli Tömük Mersin is a port city on the shor…
€77,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mezitli, …
€86,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mezitli, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mezitli, …
€115,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and City View Flats Near Sea in Mersin Turkey Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranean, is…
€175,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and City View Flats Near Sea in Mersin Turkey Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranean, is…
€290,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,000

