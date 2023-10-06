Offices for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€477,000
Office with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€1,34M
Office with parking, with with repair in Avcilar, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€150,000
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€391,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€279,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€2,06M
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,39M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,19M
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€3,77M
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Istanbul, Turkey
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€799,000
Office with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€579,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€1,33M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€854,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€553,000
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 25
Spacious Offices in a Complex with Security in Istanbul. The offices are situated in a compl…
€502,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 29
Luxurious Offices in a Prime Location in Istanbul Maltepe. The chic offices with premium fea…
€1,29M
Office 1 bedroom in Istanbul, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
We present to your attention a new complex development object. Its construction is carried o…
€582,302
Office 1 bedroom in Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial offices with panoramic city views in Istanbul The residence offers a combination…
€901,302
Office 1 bedroom in Fatih, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The project offers high-quality office space, built taking into account comfort and efficien…
€196,099
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
€489,400
Office 2 rooms with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung, with teekueche in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 2 rooms with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung, with teekueche
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 11 967 m²
€326,850
Office with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung in Istanbul, Turkey
Office with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 83 m²
€295,680
Office in Sariyer, Turkey
Office
Sariyer, Turkey
The First Choice Investors in Sariyer Istanbul This Project is located in the most lively ar…
€529,091
Office in Sariyer, Turkey
Office
Sariyer, Turkey
A LIFE LIKE A DREAM IN ISTANBUL Maslak SKY-233 , located in Maslak, is designed in a mode…
€204,809
Office in Sisli, Turkey
Office
Sisli, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS The project has a nique design and architecture 360 degree view of Istanb…
€329,022

