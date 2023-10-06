UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Commercial
Istanbul
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
commercial real estates
94
offices
26
shops
17
Hotel
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 245 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
245
11
Tesisler 245 otel odası 2 restoran ve 2 bar/dinlenme odası Tam donanımlı SPA salonu • Y…
€132,00M
Recommend
Hotel 291 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
291
52 000 m²
8
€128,01M
Recommend
Hotel 320 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kadikoey, Turkey
320
16 000 m²
17
€100,00M
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement
Fatih, Turkey
10
10
330 m²
4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
€2,37M
Recommend
Hotel 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
2
90 m²
This residential complex is designed in collaboration with the Chinese multidisciplinary pri…
€513,526
Recommend
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Istanbul, Turkey
3
120 m²
A unique residential complex designed in collaboration with the largest hotel chain in the M…
€523,613
Recommend
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
€83,227
Recommend
Hotel in city center
Istanbul, Turkey
The hotel is located in the Taksim district, Istanbul. Taksim Square and Dolmabahce Palace a…
€8,50M
Recommend
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with city view
Istanbul, Turkey
The hotel of 90 rooms is located next to exhibition and conference centers, as well as shopp…
€22,50M
Recommend
Hotel in city center
Istanbul, Turkey
The stylish, modern hotel offers its guests a high level of service and a great location on …
€52,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
The hotel is located in the business district of the Asian side of Istanbul, a 5-minute wa…
€125,00M
Recommend
Hotel with bathroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul Taksim For sale LUX hotel operating) 80 rooms Cost of 9.5 million euros The occ…
€9,50M
Recommend
Hotel with bathroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
The ready, operating business is on sale. HOTEL & SPA 4 * in the historical heart of Istan…
€6,00M
Recommend
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
20
20
The existing Boutique Spa hotel in the center of Istanbul is for sale. Taksim Square. 40 r…
€8,00M
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL