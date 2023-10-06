Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

14 properties total found
Hotel 245 rooms in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 245 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 245
Number of floors 11
  Tesisler 245 otel odası 2 restoran ve 2 bar/dinlenme odası Tam donanımlı SPA salonu • Y…
€132,00M
Hotel 291 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 291 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 291
Area 52 000 m²
Number of floors 8
€128,01M
Hotel 320 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 320
Area 16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
€100,00M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
€2,37M
Hotel 1 bedroom in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
This residential complex is designed in collaboration with the Chinese multidisciplinary pri…
€513,526
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
A unique residential complex designed in collaboration with the largest hotel chain in the M…
€523,613
Hotel in Esenyurt, Turkey
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
€83,227
Hotel in city center in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel in city center
Istanbul, Turkey
The hotel is located in the Taksim district, Istanbul. Taksim Square and Dolmabahce Palace a…
€8,50M
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with city view in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with city view
Istanbul, Turkey
The hotel of 90 rooms is located next to exhibition and conference centers, as well as shopp…
€22,50M
Hotel in city center in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel in city center
Istanbul, Turkey
The stylish, modern hotel offers its guests a high level of service and a great location on …
€52,50M
Hotel in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
The hotel is located in the business district of the Asian side of Istanbul, a 5-minute wa…
€125,00M
Hotel with bathroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel with bathroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul Taksim   For sale LUX hotel operating) 80 rooms Cost of 9.5 million euros The occ…
€9,50M
Hotel with bathroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel with bathroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
The ready, operating business is on sale. HOTEL & SPA 4 * in the historical heart of Istan…
€6,00M
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
The existing Boutique Spa hotel in the center of Istanbul is for sale. Taksim Square. 40 r…
€8,00M
