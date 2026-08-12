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Hotels for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
10
Sariyer
7
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25 properties total found
A 10-room hotel + 2 shops in the Laleli area. in Ordu Avenue, Turkey
A 10-room hotel + 2 shops in the Laleli area.
Ordu Avenue, Turkey
Number of floors 4
This renovated building is located in the Laleli/Fatih district of central Istanbul. Feat…
$4,00M
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Hotel 28 m² in Besiktas, Turkey
Hotel 28 m²
Besiktas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/7
🚀 TRANSFORM YOUR MONEY INTO AN EMPIRE! 💼 Invest in Modern Suites - Where Luxury Meets Opp…
$131,487
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in the Beyoglu district, 2 km from Taksim Square and Dolmabahce Clock T…
$250,00M
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TekceTekce
Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 Apartments Managed by Ascott Hotels. in , Turkey
Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 Apartments Managed by Ascott Hotels.
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
For investors: 3 years guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - 14,350 USD per year. 7…
$205,000
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Hotel 16 000 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Hotel 16 000 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 320
Area 16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
$108,33M
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in the heart of the Şişili - Nişantaşı district. Each room has air c…
$275,00M
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in the heart of Istanbul on the Bosphorus coast. The hotel is locate…
$150,00M
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Hotel 275 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 275 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is located in Gedikpaşa / Fatih, surrounded by cafes, shops and historical monu…
$1,60M
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Hotel 160 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 160 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is located in the Balat area of ​​Fatih district of Istanbul. The building is s…
$700,000
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in the Beyoglu district, 2 km from Taksim Square and Dolmabahce Clock T…
$68,00M
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Hotel 535 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 535 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 535 m²
The building is located in the Fatih district of Istanbul, next to Favzi Pasha Street, surro…
$2,80M
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Hotel in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel
Fatih, Turkey
The ready, operating business is on sale. HOTEL & SPA 4 * in the historical heart of Istanbu…
$6,55M
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Hotel in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
The existing Boutique Spa hotel in the center of Istanbul is for sale. Taksim Square. 40 roo…
$8,74M
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Hotel in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel
Fatih, Turkey
Istanbul Taksim   For sale LUX hotel operating) 80 rooms Cost of 9.5 million euros The occup…
$10,39M
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Hotel in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Number of floors 4
The renovated building is located in the Balat / Fatih district of Istanbul, surrounded by b…
$800,000
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Hotel 52 000 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Hotel 52 000 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 291
Area 52 000 m²
Number of floors 8
$135,00M
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Hotel 260 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Hotel 260 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 5
The building is located in the Taksim area in the center of Istanbul, surrounded by cafes, s…
$1,80M
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Hotel 330 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 330 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
$2,50M
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The 4* hotel is located in the Sisli district, 2.6 km and 3.7 km from Istanbul Congress Cent…
$19,00M
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Hotel in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel
Fatih, Turkey
The hotel is located in the business district of the Asian side of Istanbul, a 5-minute walk…
$139,29M
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in Sisli district, just a short distance from Cevahir Shopping Mall. …
$85,00M
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Guaranteed Income! Furnished 2+1 Apartments Managed by Ascott Hotels. in , Turkey
Guaranteed Income! Furnished 2+1 Apartments Managed by Ascott Hotels.
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
For investors: 3 years guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - 22,050 USD per year. 7…
$315,000
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Hotel in Kadikoy, Turkey
Hotel
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 245
Number of floors 11
Tesisler 245 otel odası 2 restoran ve 2 bar/dinlenme odası Tam donanımlı SPA salonu • Yüzme …
$144,14M
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in Sisli district, close to Cevahir Shopping Mall. It offers an indo…
$200,00M
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Hotel 330 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Hotel 330 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 330 m²
Situated in one of Istanbul's most iconic and enchanting areas, Galata, this boutique proper…
$1,29M
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