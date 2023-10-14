Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Central Anatolia Region
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Ankara
68
Cankaya
36
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€115,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€113,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Beynam, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Beynam, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Bala Ankara Luxury villas are located in Bala, A…
€142,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Beynam, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Beynam, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Security in Bala Ankara Luxury villas are located in Bala, A…
€113,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Uchisar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Uchisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
123
€407,000

Property types in Central Anatolia Region

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir